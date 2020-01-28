Morningside men's golf finishes in third in Arizona

LITCHFIELD, Arizona -- The Morningside men's golf team came into the final day of the OUAZ Spring Invite in third place and that's where the Mustangs finished at Wigwam Golf Course on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After playing 36 holes on Monday, the final round included 18 holes and Morningside shot a 313 to finish in third place with a 925. Ottawa University, the host, won the tournament with an 860.

Jonathan Douglas led the Mustangs with his third round of under 78, shooting a 75 on Tuesday and finsihed with a 228 to tie for 11th place. Torben Boeger followed with a 234 to finish in 21st place, Corey Matthey was right behind him with a 235 and tied for 22nd and Xan Milligan shot a 240 to finish in a tie for 30th.

Oklahoma City's Peri'Don Castille won the tournament with a 213.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0