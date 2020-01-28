Morningside men's golf finishes in third in Arizona
COLLEGE GOLF

Morningside men's golf finishes in third in Arizona

LITCHFIELD, Arizona -- The Morningside men's golf team came into the final day of the OUAZ Spring Invite in third place and that's where the Mustangs finished at Wigwam Golf Course on Tuesday.

After playing 36 holes on Monday, the final round included 18 holes and Morningside shot a 313 to finish in third place with a 925. Ottawa University, the host, won the tournament with an 860.

Jonathan Douglas led the Mustangs with his third round of under 78, shooting a 75 on Tuesday and finsihed with a 228 to tie for 11th place. Torben Boeger followed with a 234 to finish in 21st place, Corey Matthey was right behind him with a 235 and tied for 22nd and Xan Milligan shot a 240 to finish in a tie for 30th.

Oklahoma City's Peri'Don Castille won the tournament with a 213.

