Morningside men's golf finishes 3rd at San Antonio Shoot-Out

SAN ANTONIO -- On what was the worst day of scoring for all of the teams at the San Antonio Shoot-Out, the Morningside men's golf team stayed in the same spot on the final day. The Mustangs finished in third place with a three-round score of 935.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morningside shot a 324 on the final day, which held off Houston-Victoria and Truett-McConnell, which both made moves for the No. 3 spot. Wayland Baptist won the team title with an 893 and Texas Wesleyan was second with a 929.

Morningside's Jonathan Douglas made a huge move on the final day of the Shoot-Out as he tied for the lowest third-round score with a 73. That moved him into the top-five as he finished with a 227 to finish in fifth place. He was five strokes off leader Sebastien Tremulot of Wayland Baptist, who also shot a 73 and finished with a 222. Douglas saw his score drop each round. He shot a first-round 79 followed by a second-round 75 and then had the 73 on Tuesday.

Sam Storey dipped out of the top-10 with an 83 on Tuesday and finished in 13th place with a 232. Xan Milligan came in 31st with a 241. Connor Prescott finished with a 246 and Tyler Danke shot a 246. Torben Boeger shot a 248. Corey Matthey, who shot a 74 in his second round, was forced to withdraw from the event on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0