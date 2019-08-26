YANKTON, S.D. — The trio of sophomore Torben Boeger, senior Tyler Danke and sophomore Sam Storey helped the Morningside College men's golf team into second place Monday at the end of opening-round action at the Mount Marty Fall Invitational.
Boeger and Danke played the Fox Run Golf Course layout to a one-under-par 71 to lead the Mustangs' 298 team total. They were tied for second individually, trailing Treyton Forsman's effort of 68. Storey carded a 73, which also put him among the best 10 in a tie for sixth.
Only four strokes separated Morningside and the University of Jamestown for the team lead at day's end, as the Jimmies held a 294-298 lead.