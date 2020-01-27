Morningside men's golf in third place in Arizona
COLLEGE GOLF

Morningside men's golf in third place in Arizona

LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona -- The Morningside men's golf team opened up play at OUAZ Spring Invite on Monday as the Mustangs played the first 36 holes of the 54-hole event.

Morningside sits in third place after the first 36 holes with a two-round total of 612. The Mustangs shot a 307 in the first round and a 305 in the second round. Ottawa University, the host, leads with a 578 and Oklahoma City is in second with a 593.

Sam Storey leads Morningside after a two-round score of 151 and is in 11th place overall. Jonathan Douglas and Torben Boeger are tied for 15th place as both shot a 153. Corey Matthey is tied for 26 with a 157 and Xan Milligan is tied for 34th witih a 161.

