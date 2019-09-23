ELKHORN, Neb. -- Coming off a strong showing at the Northwest Iowa NAIA Invitational last week, the Morningside men's golf team followed that up by pulling away in the second round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Fall Preview at Indian Creek Golf Course.
Both rounds were played on Monday and after the first 18 holes, Morningside had a two-stroke lead over Jamestown (300 to 302). By the end of the second 18 holes, the Mustangs won by 18 strokes. Morningside shot a 291 on the second 18 to finish with a 591, finishing ahead of Doane, which shot a 297 to pass Jamestown for second place with a 608.
Northwestern finished in fifth place with a 638, Briar Cliff was seventh with a 660 and Dordt shot a 664 to finish in eighth.
Morningside's Sam Storey won the individual title. He came in after the first 18 holes with a one-stroke lead over Doane's Roger Sack (70 to 71). Storey, who won the individual title at the Invite last week, won his second title in two weeks as he came in with a 71 on the second 18 holes to pull away with a 141. Sack finished with a 145.
Jonathan Douglas shot a 72 in his first 18 for the Mustangs and then shot a 72 in his second round to finish with a 148, good for a tie for third place. Xan Milligan also saw a second-round improvement. After shooting a 78 on the first 18, he shot a 71 on the second 18 to finish in fifth place with a 149. The Mustangs had a fourth top-10 finish as Torben Boeger shot a 152 to finish in a tie for eighth. Aaron Robinson shot a 160 to tie for 24.
Isaac Knock led Northwestern as he shot a 155 and Alex Snyder was right behind him witha 157 to tie for 16th. Brock Murphy finished in a tie for 24th with a 160. Ezra Meyer rounded out the scoring with a 169 to tie for 43rd. Jake Olsen tied for 45th with a 170.
Briar Cliff was led by Elijah Lamoureux, who shot a 164 to tie for 35th place. Desmond Landin and Lucas Koster each shot a 167 to tie for 39th. Raul Perez shot a 171 to finish in a tie for 47th and Connor Christiansen shot a 172 to tie for 49th.
Ryan Feauto shot a 160 to tie for 24th and Freddy Bullock shot a 161 to tie for 30th. Jared Van Elburg tied for 49th with a 172.