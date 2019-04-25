DAKOTA DUNES -- The Morningside men's golf team receives an automatic bid into NAIA championships after winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference title on Wednesday at Dakota Dunes Country Club. The two-day spring portion was played at Dakota Dunes.
The Mustangs finished the four-round event (with some played in the fall) with a 1,163, 27-shot over par. Northwestern stuck with Morningside throughout the event but the Mustangs shot a 289 on the final day and won the championship by 16 strokes.
Northwestern did have the individual champion. Even though Caleb Badura shot a 75 on the final day, the only time during the event he shot higher than 70, he still won the medalist honors by shooting a two-under par 282, winning the title by five strokes.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Corey Matthey led Morningside with a runner-up finish after shooting a three-over par 287. Sam Storey finished in fourth place with a five-over par 289 and Cody Holck finished in a tie for sixth with an eight-over par 292. Jonny Douglas added a 312.
Northwestern shot a 304 on the final day and finished with a 1,179. After Badura, Austin Reitz shot a 298 to finish in 12th and Isaac Knock shot a 301 to finish in 17th. Jake Olsen added a 309.
Briar Cliff finished in sixth place with a 1,238. Erik Ingenluijff led the Chargers with a 299 to finish in 13th. Raul Perez shot a 315 and Gerardo Colon shot a 317.
Dordt finished in seventh with a 1,246. Will Mulder finished in a tie for 16th with a 303. Ryan Feauto shot a 309 and Kyle Colyn shot a 311.