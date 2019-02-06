SIOUX CITY -- Morningside shot 57.1 percent (16-of-28) in the first half to grab an 11-point lead against Concordia. The Bulldogs shot 46.4 percent (13-of-26) in the second half but it wasn't enough to keep up with Morningside as the second-ranked Mustangs shot 63.0 percent (17-of-27) in the second half to claim a 79-64 win on Wednesday.
Morningside improved to 23-1 overall and 16-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia is 14-14 overall and 6-12 in the GPAC.
Tyler Borchers was 11-of-14 from the field for the Mustangs and finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Zach Imig had 12 points and three assists and Trey Brown had seven rebounds. Alex Borchers had six points and six assists.
Concordia's Carter Kent had 19 points and Brevin Sloup had 12 points.