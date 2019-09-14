LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Morningside College men's soccer team scored four first-half goals Saturday en route to a 6-0 shutout over University of St. Mary.
Okan Goelge, Moritz Lusch and Nicolo Renzi scored two goals apiece to put the half-dozen goals on the board for the Mustangs, who was 5-1.
Goelge scored the first two goals of the match, and both scores came quickly.
His first goal was 41 seconds into the contest, then scored in the ninth minute.
Lusch and Renzi alternated between goals, and both men scored a goal in each half.
Tobias Sadler and Pedro Fernandes shared the goalkeeper responsibilities. Sadler played the first half, and Fernandes recorded two saves in the second half.
YORK 4, DORDT 1: The York Panthers men's soccer team scored three goals in the first half Saturday over Dordt University.
Dave Mendonca scored 7 minutes, 44 seconds into the match, then Jorge Alencar scored in the 18th minute to put the Panthers up 2-0.
Dordt's lone goal came from David Benthem in the 27th minute. Patrick Munsey had a close shot 56 seconds earlier.
The final goal of the first half came from York's Giovanni Froldi in the 42nd minute.
York closed out the match with a 61st-minute goal from Vitor Timm.
The Defenders had six shots in all, half on goal. The Panthers, meanwhile, had 14 shots on goal.
Defenders goalkeeper Seth Lewison had nine saves.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 2, UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARY 0: Paytn Harmon and Oceanna Brenden each scored a goal in the win for the Mustangs (2-4).
Harmon's goal came 1:23 into the match, and Brenden closed with her goal in the 88th minute.
Maleah Richter recorded one save in the 90-minute shut out.
BCU'S GAMES CALLED OFF: Saturday's Briar Cliff soccer matches against Graceland have been canceled due to unplayable field conditions. The games will not be made up.