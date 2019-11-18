Morningside men's soccer travels back to Oklahoma for nationals

The Mustangs go into the game against LSU Shreveport with a 17-3 record and won the GPAC with a 10-1 record. LSU Shreveport finished as the runner-up in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 12-5 record and went 7-1 in the Red River.

"I know the coach there. He's been at a few places. He was at Jamestown before they were in the (GPAC). He coaches good teams," Maxon said. "Last year we went down there and had a tall mountain to climb. This year we have a 50/50 chance of winning the first game."

And that's one of the goals the Mustangs have had this season. Last season Morningside was a young team when it qualified for the NAIA national tournament and while it is still a young team, the Mustangs have now had that national tournament experience.

They want to experience more of it now, too. The goal this season was not only to make it to the national tournament, but the Mustangs also want to win at least that first-round game and hopefully find a way to make it to California.

"We are in a situation that the group that went last year is really helpful and they know this isn't just a fun trip to call it good," Maxon said. "They want to see if they can get beyond this stage and they know it's harder to win two. Last year was the first chance and now is the next step.