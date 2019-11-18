Morningside men's soccer travels back to Oklahoma for nationals

Morningside men's soccer coach Tom Maxon understands the politics of the selection process for the NAIA national tournament.
After beating Hastings in the regular season and winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference title, the Mustangs probably should've gotten a higher seed than what they got.
However, the Morningside, who qualified for the national tournament automatically after winning its first-ever GPAC title, was ranked No. 42 in the MRPI, a formula that is used to come up with the rankings. Hastings wound up 12th.
Either way, both teams still have to win two matches at satellite sites to advance to the final site in Irvine, California.
Morningside travels to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the same spot the Mustangs traveled to last season in their first-ever trip to nationals, and face LSU Shreveport on Friday at a time yet to be determined.
The winner of that match faces Oklahoma Wesleyan (17-3), which ended the Mustangs season last year in the opening round of the NAIA tournament, on Saturday in Bartlesville.
"It's like a lot of sports, there's some politics involved," Maxon said. "We have to have another good year on top of this one to get those good rating points. I feel like our schedule was as good as others in the top 20 but our rating was a little lower because we didn't get those points. I am happy but it could've been better."
The Mustangs go into the game against LSU Shreveport with a 17-3 record and won the GPAC with a 10-1 record. LSU Shreveport finished as the runner-up in the Red River Athletic Conference with a 12-5 record and went 7-1 in the Red River.
"I know the coach there. He's been at a few places. He was at Jamestown before they were in the (GPAC). He coaches good teams," Maxon said. "Last year we went down there and had a tall mountain to climb. This year we have a 50/50 chance of winning the first game."
And that's one of the goals the Mustangs have had this season. Last season Morningside was a young team when it qualified for the NAIA national tournament and while it is still a young team, the Mustangs have now had that national tournament experience.
They want to experience more of it now, too. The goal this season was not only to make it to the national tournament, but the Mustangs also want to win at least that first-round game and hopefully find a way to make it to California.
"We are in a situation that the group that went last year is really helpful and they know this isn't just a fun trip to call it good," Maxon said. "They want to see if they can get beyond this stage and they know it's harder to win two. Last year was the first chance and now is the next step.
"I think we are better and ready for that level. I am not saying it's a gimme. It's an uphill battle and it will be a tough situation for us. We are excited to be back here and there are guys that want it to not end and I am sure they are thinking the same thing."
The Mustangs have the firepower to stick with teams. They are 14th in NAIA in total goals with 64 and are eighth in the nation with 58 assists. Okan Golge, who was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year, leads the Mustangs with 22 goals, the seventh most in the nation. Moritz Lusch has 12 goals and 13 assists, the 10th-most in the nation, and Noah Aniser has 10 assists and six goals. Nicolo Renzi has 12 points and Austin Lingle has 10 points.
Morningside is one of three GPAC teams in the tournament with Midland and Hastings and Maxon hopes all three perform well at nationals.
"I feel like the conference is a lot better than other conferences give us credit for. I hope all three do really well and Briar Cliff could've easily gotten in and I wish they would've," Maxon said. "Our first job is to do well for Morningside and keep growing but every step we take and Midland and Hastings takes, it gets us more ratings and helps us get ranked earlier and that gives us a better seed.
"It's a dual thing going on. Represent Morningside and the GPAC in a good way."