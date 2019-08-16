SIOUX CITY -- After 33 minutes, the Morningside men's soccer team had a hole to dig out of against 14th-ranked Bellevue.
Andy Janssen scored to put Bellevue up 1-0 but it didn't take long for Morningside to score the equalizer.
In the 38th minute, Mortiz Lusch scored an unassisted goal to tie the game.
It took 64 minutes before anyone else scored.
After giving up an early goal, Morningside kept 14th-ranked Bellevue off the board again and Noah Aniser found the back of the net in the 101st minute to give the Mustangs a 2-1 double overtime victory at home to open the season.
Bellevue outshot Morningside 13-8 but only four of those shots were on goal. Pedro Fernandes made three saves for Morningside. There were a combined 38 fouls and four yellow cards in the contest.
Morningside travels to No. 7 Cardinal Stritch for a 3 p.m. match on Sunday.