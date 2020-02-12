Morningside men's volleyball defeats Dordt in five sets

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Morningside College men's volleyball team scored five consecutive points in the fifth set en route to a win over Dordt on Wednesday night in DeWitt Gymnasium.

The Mustangs won by set scores of 29-27, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-10.

In that third set, Kahakai Kahoiwai started off the run with a kill, then Diego Aguliar had an ace to get the wheels in motion.

James Cleare had a kill after the Defenders committed two errors.

Jackson Presha closed out the first set with a kill following a Defenders error.

Presha led the Mustangs with 16 kills. Cleare, Kyron Earls and Tommy Looper all had seven kills apiece.

Garret VanderZee led the Defenders with 22 kills, and Caleb Kulesza had 10.

Morningside outhit Dordt, .146-.135.

