FREMONT, Neb. -- Morningside went on a 26-12 run in the final 12 minutes of the game as the Mustangs pulled away from Midland for a 91-58 win on Wednesday.
Morningside, ranked No. 3 in the nation, improved to 21-1 overall and the Mustangs kept their three-game lead in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, improving to 14-1 in the GPAC. Midland fell to 10-15 overall and 5-11 in the GPAC.
Tyler Borchers led five Morningside players in double-figures with 17 points. He was 7-of-7 from the field. Zach Imig had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Trey Brown came off the bench and also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Hahn had 15 points and three steals and Pierce Almond had 12 points off the bench.
Morningside shot 54.3 percent from the field (38-of-70).
For Midland, Malik Martin had 15 points and Reggie Gradwell had 12 points.