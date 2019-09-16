LE MARS, Iowa -- Both the Morningside men's golf team and the Mustang women's golf team are in second place in the inaugural Northwest Iowa National Invitational Tournament at Willow Creek Golf Club.
The final 18 holes of the Northwest Iowa NAIA tournament is begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Willow Creek.
The Morningside men are five strokes back of Texas Wesleyan, the defending national champions. Both teams shot under par on the day, which featured two 18-hole rounds.
Texas Wesleyan shot a 277 to start the day but came back to the pack after shooting a 287, one-under par, in its second 18 holes on Monday. Texas Wesleyan has a score of 564, 12 strokes under par.
Morningside's first 18 holes was one under par for a 287 but made up five strokes on Texas Wesleyan after shooting a 282, six strokes under par, for a 36-hole total of 569.
Ottawa is also under par with a 574, two strokes under par. Northwestern is in ninth place with a 600 and Dordt is in 11th with a 630.
Morningside's Sam Storey has the individual lead, moving past two Texas Wesleyan golfers in the second 18 holes. Storey shot a 67 in his second round and has two-round total of 135, four strokes ahead of Tyron Davidowitz and Taylor Beckstead, who shot a 71 and a 72, respectively, in the second round, allowing Storey to break a tie with with Davidowitz and to move ahead of Beckstead.
Ottawa's Noah Hofman is also in second place with a 139 and Alexandre Vandormoton is in fifth with a 140.
Torben Boeger is in sixth place after shooting a 141 for Morningside. Jonathan Douglas and Xan Milligan are both tied for 21st with a 148 and Connor Prescott is tied for 35th with a 152.
Northwestern's Isaac Knock is tied for 18th with a 147. Ezra Meyer is tied for 29th with a 150 and Alex Snyder shot a 151 to tie for 31st. Brock Murphy shot a 152 to tie for 35th.
Ryan Feauto led Dordt with a 148 to tie for 21st.
The Morningside women's golf team is only three strokes off the lead after 18 holes.
William Penn shot a 600, 24 strokes over par, to take the lead on Monday.
Morningside shot a 300 on the first 18 holes and a 303 on the second 18 and are in second place with a 603. Northwestern is in 10th with a 734.
Grand View's Karli Kerrigan is in first place individually with a 136 after two rounds. She has a six-stroke lead on William Penn's Brittany Evans (143).
Morningside's Laia Badosa shot a 76 in the second round to finish the day with a 147. Maria Zorrilla is right behind Badosa as she has a 151. Samantha Knight shot a 73 to even out her score in the second round and is tied for 11th with a 151. Maria Nava shot a 74 in the second round to tie for 13th with a 154. Paola Reimundi is 21st after shooting a 158.
Northwestern's Chanda Zomermaand shot a 166 and is in 27th. Samantha Olson is 41st with a 183 and Abby Vander Laan is 42nd with a 186.