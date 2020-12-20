Morningside men's and women's basketball sweeps Hastings

Lamb scored a team-high 23 points with four triples. It marked her eighth career 20-point game with six of those coming on the road.

Freshman forward Morgan Hansen posted her first career double-figure game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She also pulled down four boards.

Even though she played in limited minutes, Sjerven scored 15 points while having seven points and three blocks.

SOUTH DAKOTA MEN 84, MOUNT MARTY 44: The Coyotes jumped out to a 22-9 lead, and they led from wire-to-wire on Sunday.

The Coyotes shot 18-for-33 in the first half. Coyotes senior Stanley Umude led the Coyotes with 15 first-half points, as he made six of eight shots.

A.J. Plitzweit and Mason Archambault each scored nine points in the first 20 minutes.

In the second half, USD shot 17-for-35, including two 3s from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with eight second-half points.

Umude, the Summit League’s top scorer, was 8-of-11 from the field , and he scored a game-high 21 points over 23 minutes of work. USD (2-6) also got 13 points from Plitzuweit and 11 off the bench from Mason Archambault. South Dakota improved to 11-0 all-time against the Lancers.