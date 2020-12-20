Morningside men's and women's basketball sweeps Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — Five different members of the Morningside College women’s basketball team contributed to the Mustangs’ fast start on Sunday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 15-5 run in the first quarter en route to an 89-54 win on Hastings’ campus.
Faith Meyer hit two 3-pointers early to set the tone. Mustangs freshman Chloe Lofstrom hit a free throw and a two-point basket to contribute to the run.
Morningside went on a 7-0 run that started at the end of the first quarter and carried over into the second quarter. Madison Clayton, Tayte Hansen and Meyer each hit shots in that small run.
Hansen hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter for that 7-0 run.
Morningside’s biggest lead in the first half was 17 points, and that came with 47 seconds remaining before halftime on a Sophia Peppers basket in the paint.
Peppers and Meyer had 10 points at halftime, and Morningside shot 17-for-38 from the floor.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs went on a 9-2 run late in the stanza. McKenna Sims scored the final four points of that run, and her second-chance shot in the paint grew Morningside’s lead to 22 points with 56 seconds left in the quarter.
Morningside went on a 16-5 run to start the quarter, and its lead grew into the 30s.
The Mustangs had four scorers who scored in double figures. Lofstrom recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Meyer hit three 3s for a 17-point game. Sims and Peppers each scored 14 points.
Morningside shot 34-for-75 while its defense held the Broncos to 35 percent shooting.
MORNINGSIDE MEN 86, HASTINGS 67: After Wednesday’s loss to Dakota Wesleyan, Mustangs coach Jim Sykes hoped his team would take a step forward.
The Mustangs did just that on Sunday with an 86-67 win over the Mustangs.
Aidan Vanderloo, an East grad, hit two 3s in the middle of the first half that tripled the Mustangs’ lead up to nine. The Mustangs outscored the Broncos 24-18 for the rest of the half after Vanderloo’s second 3.
The Mustangs led 44-29 at the half, and Trey Brown scored 16 points in the first 20 minutes. Brown scored eight of the Mustangs’ first 10 points.
Morningside went on a 17-9 run in the first 6:23 of the second half. Brown scored seven points in that stretch.
Morningside’s biggest lead was 22 points, and that was at the 10:33 mark left in the game.
Brown led the Mustangs with 20 points on nine made shots, but he had three of his teammates in double figures.
Vanderloo played nearly 23 minutes off the bench, and the former Black Raiders standout scored 19 points. Vanderloo made five 3s. He made three of them in the second half, including two in the final 3 minutes of the win.
Zach Imig scored 19 points on eight shots.
Trey Powers nailed three 3s en route to an 11-point game.
OKLAHOMA 80, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMEN 73: The Sooners held the Coyotes to 8-for-25 shooting in the first half, but the Coyotes tried to bounce back by making 18 of 33 shots in the second half on Sunday.
Oklahoma went on a 18-6 run in the second quarter. Chloe Lamb made five free throws in that stretch that lasted 6:26. Hannah Sjerven hit the other free throw in that stretch.
USD trailed 41-26 at halftime.
The Coyotes whittled their deficit down to four with 2:26 left in the third quarter, and that happened on a Lamb 3-pointer.
Lamb scored eight points in that quarter, while Morgan Hansen scored seven points. The Coyotes had 24 points in the third stanza, while they held Oklahoma to 14.
Oklahoma then forced USD into foul trouble in the fourth quarter. All three of South Dakota’s senior starters -- Sjerven, Lamb and Liv Korngable -- who account for more than 70 percent of the Coyotes’ scoring on the season, fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Lamb scored a team-high 23 points with four triples. It marked her eighth career 20-point game with six of those coming on the road.
Freshman forward Morgan Hansen posted her first career double-figure game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She also pulled down four boards.
Even though she played in limited minutes, Sjerven scored 15 points while having seven points and three blocks.
SOUTH DAKOTA MEN 84, MOUNT MARTY 44: The Coyotes jumped out to a 22-9 lead, and they led from wire-to-wire on Sunday.
The Coyotes shot 18-for-33 in the first half. Coyotes senior Stanley Umude led the Coyotes with 15 first-half points, as he made six of eight shots.
A.J. Plitzweit and Mason Archambault each scored nine points in the first 20 minutes.
In the second half, USD shot 17-for-35, including two 3s from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with eight second-half points.
Umude, the Summit League’s top scorer, was 8-of-11 from the field , and he scored a game-high 21 points over 23 minutes of work. USD (2-6) also got 13 points from Plitzuweit and 11 off the bench from Mason Archambault. South Dakota improved to 11-0 all-time against the Lancers.
It was an exhibition game for Mount Marty, an NAIA program with a 7-7 record and 4-5 mark in the GPAC. The Lancers were without three key players one day after dropping a 97-80 decision at home to Dordt Saturday. Allen Wilson made four triples and led Mount Marty with 12 points on 4 of 14 shooting.
The Lancers’ next game is on Jan. 2 against Briar Cliff, and that game Is in Sioux City. Mount Marty beat BCU in the first meeting this season on Nov. 14 in an 88-79 result.
