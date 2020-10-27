Morningside men's basketball coach Jim Sykes named athletic director

Sykes was an assistant on Morningside's men's basketball team for several years before being promoted to the top spot during the 2003-04 season. He comes into the 2020-21 season with a record of 361-165, which are the most victories by a Morningside men's basketball coach. He has a .686 winning percentage and in 14 of the last 17 seasons, Morningside has had a winning record with 10 of those being 20-plus wins.

Under Sykes' guidance, the Mustangs have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament the last three seasons. This past season, Morningside earned a top-four overall seed and won its first-round game handily before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morningside has been to eight NAIA tournament appearances during his tenure, won seven Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championships and three GPAC tournament titles. He's been named the GPAC Coach of the Year six times.

Miller is a graduate of Morningside and he was a three-year starter for Sykes. Miller holds the Morningside career record with 514 assists and 235 steals. He was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.