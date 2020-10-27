Morningside men's basketball coach Jim Sykes named athletic director

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has found its new athletic director and he's been at the school and in the athletic program for more than two decades.
On Tuesday morning, Morningside announced that longtime Mustangs men's basketball coach Jim Sykes will be taking over as the school's athletic director, effective on Dec. 15.
Tim Jager, who has been Morningside's AD for the eight years, announced at the beginning of the month that he is stepping down and his last day will be Dec. 15.
Sykes has been Morningside's head men's basketball coach since the 2003-04 season. He will continue to serve as the Mustangs head coach this season, when he will step down and associate coach Trent Miller, who played for Sykes at Morningside, will take over as the head coach following the season.
“For more than two decades, Jim has been a consistent leader with an outstanding track record of excellence,” said Morningside president John Reynders in a press release. “He has done a remarkable job of guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the court. Jim understands our culture, knows our athletes, and has a vision for how we can continue building athletics for the future.”
Sykes was an assistant on Morningside's men's basketball team for several years before being promoted to the top spot during the 2003-04 season. He comes into the 2020-21 season with a record of 361-165, which are the most victories by a Morningside men's basketball coach. He has a .686 winning percentage and in 14 of the last 17 seasons, Morningside has had a winning record with 10 of those being 20-plus wins.
Under Sykes' guidance, the Mustangs have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament the last three seasons. This past season, Morningside earned a top-four overall seed and won its first-round game handily before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morningside has been to eight NAIA tournament appearances during his tenure, won seven Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season championships and three GPAC tournament titles. He's been named the GPAC Coach of the Year six times.
Miller is a graduate of Morningside and he was a three-year starter for Sykes. Miller holds the Morningside career record with 514 assists and 235 steals. He was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
Miller then transitioned to a role on the bench, serving a student assistant in 2013-14 and was the junior varsity coach in 2015-16. In 2017, Miller became Sykes' top assistant and in January of 2020, Miller was elevated to associated head coach.
