Morningside men's basketball coach Jim Sykes to take over as athletic director Dec. 15

SIOUX CITY — Jim Sykes knows a thing or two about Morningside College athletics. That’s why he was appointed Tuesday as the new Morningside athletic director, effective Dec. 15.
Sykes, originally from Waverly, Nebraska, will step down from his current role as men’s basketball head coach at the end of the season to take over Tim Jager’s spot as AD.
When that happens, associate head coach Trent Miller will take over Sykes’ spot when this season ends.
However, Sykes will play double duty starting Dec. 15, and he can’t wait to jump in.
“It’s happened pretty rapidly,” Sykes said. “I have some things added to my plate. I’m going to do both things to the best of my ability. I don’t think my team will know that I’m working on AD stuff. They’re going to know me as ‘Coach’ when I’m in the office or at practice. I’ll take care of the other stuff after.
“The first goal is to not take a step backward,” Sykes added. “We want to continue moving forward. I have a lot to learn in a short amount of time. Tim has been very helpful and I will continue to lean on him a little bit.”
Sykes met with the Morningside administration shortly after Jager announced he was leaving the NAIA school on Oct. 6.
The administration, led by Morningside president John Reynders, wanted to gauge Sykes’ interest level.
Reynders knew that Sykes’ passion has given the Mustangs men’s basketball program much success in the past and is confident it will bleed into the other programs at Morningside.
“For more than two decades, Jim has been a consistent leader with an outstanding track record of excellence,” Reynders said in a press release. “He has done a remarkable job of guiding our student-athletes to success both on and off the court. Jim understands our culture, knows our athletes, and has a vision for how we can continue building athletics for the future.”
Sykes is most excited about the challenge that he’s about to take on. Morningside hosts a very healthy athletic department, including two consecutive football national championships.
Support Local Journalism
The Mustangs qualified for several other national tournaments — volleyball and women’s basketball in Sioux City as well as the men’s basketball tournament in Sioux Falls.
Morningside has won the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Sports trophy five times during his eight-year tenure when Jager was the AD.
Jager, a George-Little Rock High School graduate, led several projects. He helped renovate the Elwood Olsen Stadium press box, added men's and women's lacrosse at Morningside along with an e-sports program and the men's volleyball program.
“I’ve got huge shoes to fill where Tim left his spot,” Sykes said. “We’ve got a good nucleus of coaches with a lot of experience. They’ve been here a long time, and they know the culture around here. I’m still ‘Jim’ to them. It doesn’t matter what position I have.”
Sykes has been the Mustangs’ head men's basketball coach since the 2003-04 season.
Sykes was an assistant on Morningside's men's basketball team for several years before being promoted to the top spot during the 2003-04 season.
He comes into this campaign with a record of 361-165, which are the most victories by a Morningside men's basketball coach.
He has a .686 winning percentage and in 14 of the last 17 seasons, Morningside has had a winning record with 10 of those being 20-plus wins.
“He puts everybody else in the program ahead of himself,” Miller said of Sykes. “He leads by example. He’s selfless. He talks to our guys about being a part of something bigger than yourself, and he’s the epitome of that."
Sykes is one of many long time coaches at Morningside.
Morningside football coach Steve Ryan has been here since 2002, and three other coaches — Tom Maxon, David Nash and Jamie Sale — are in the middle of their 20th seasons.
Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has led the Mustangs softball program since 1999. Todd Sapp has coached Morningside golf for 12 seasons.
“They understand what it takes to be successful at Morningside,” Sykes said. “I’ve got to keep things going in the right direction. I think you’d have to look far and wide to find an NAIA institution — or any college institution — that’s had a football coach, a men’s basketball coach, a women’s basketball coach, a softball coach and a soccer coach at the same institution for 20 years or better. That doesn’t happen. The administration has supported us very well, and it’s a great thing.”
