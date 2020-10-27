Morningside men's basketball coach Jim Sykes to take over as athletic director

SIOUX CITY — Jim Sykes knows a thing or two about Morningside College athletics. That’s why he was appointed Tuesday as the new Morningside athletic director, effective Dec. 15.

Sykes, originally from Waverly, Nebraska, will step down from his current role as men’s basketball head coach at the end of the season to take over Tim Jager’s spot as AD.

When that happens, associate head coach Trent Miller will take over Sykes’ spot when this season ends.

However, Sykes will play double duty starting Dec. 15, and he can’t wait to jump in.

“It’s happened pretty rapidly,” Sykes said. “I have some things added to my plate. I’m going to do both things to the best of my ability. I don’t think my team will know that I’m working on AD stuff. They’re going to know me as ‘Coach’ when I’m in the office or at practice. I’ll take care of the other stuff after.

“The first goal is to not take a step backward,” Sykes added. “We want to continue moving forward. I have a lot to learn in a short amount of time. Tim has been very helpful and I will continue to lean on him a little bit.”

Sykes met with the Morningside administration shortly after Jager announced he was leaving the NAIA school on Oct. 6.