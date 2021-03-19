Morningside men's basketball season ends with 90-85 loss at nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Once the night started to end and the result was decided, Morningside College coach Jim Sykes realized that it was over.

He had coached in his final game on Friday.

The Mustangs lost in the Round of 16 to the Southwest Assemblies of God 90-85 at Municipal Auditorium.

Morningside ends eighth overall and fourth straight national tournament appearance with 21-6 record

Sykes concluded his coaching career with 381-171 record in 17 years.

Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 24 points. He had 13 points at halftime.

Vanderloo, an East High School grad, made six 3-pointers in the loss. He had four during the first half.

Trey Brown scored 18 points and he also had 12 rebounds.

Zach Imig scored 12 points while Will Pottebaum scored 11.

