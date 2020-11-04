Morningside men's basketball starts out season with 2-0 flurry

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men’s basketball team wants to send out Jim Sykes out on a high note for his final season.
So far, the Mustangs have done that to start out the 2020-21 season.
The Mustangs are 2-0 to begin Sykes’ campaign — with wins over Kansas Wesleyan (79-73) and Southwestern College (77-64) — and their next game is at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Jamestown to start off the Great Plains Athletic Conference slate.
Sykes said that won’t be discussed by him whatsoever.
“Our goal is to get this program playing their best basketball and see what that is going to take us,” Sykes said last Tuesday at media day. “We’ve got three seniors who have put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the program. We want to have a great season for them in the program.”
That’s not to say that the farewell tour hasn’t been discussed by others. Both associate head coach Trent Miller and senior guard Zach Imig are eager to have an unforgettable season with Sykes.
“It’s going to be a fun year to send out coach right,” Miller, Morningside’s coach-in-waiting, said. “This is the last year we’re all going to be able to do this together.”
Imig admitted that there was a little bit of pressure from the players’ perspective to send Sykes out with a good, memorable season.
“One last ride, one last chance,” Imig said. “We’re hoping to get a banner and a title for Coach Sykes. That’d be an awesome way to send him off.”
The three aforementioned seniors are forward Jeff Widheim, center Trey Brown and Imig.
Brown and Imig return as two of the team’s top scorers last season. Imig was the Mustangs’ No. 2 overall scorer last year averaging 13.7 points per game. He shot 57.5 percent from the floor, and had a couple big games, especially in GPAC play.
Brown, a 6-foot-7 center from Gretna, Nebraska, was one of four Mustangs with triple-digit rebounds (156) while averaging 10.5 points per game.
Brown led the Mustangs with 17 points in the season-opener down in Kansas Wesleyan. Brown was 7-for-9 from the floor and he hit all three free-throw attempts.
The other four starters that opening night had balanced scoring, as Collin Hill scored 10, Imig scored nine, Will Pottebaum scored seven and Conner Hill put up six points.
Off the bench, Trey Powers had 15 points.
Then, in the win against Southwestern, Imig led with 19. Pottebaum and Brown each scored 10.
The Mustangs lost Tyler Borchers, however, who led the Mustangs in scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounds with 6.6 rpg.
Morningside still believes it can have a nice presence inside, according to Sykes.
“I think we have some really good post players,” Sykes said. “I think we have a lot of other players who can help take that pressure of Trey inside. We’ll still have some balance inside and out. Bottom line is, we have to have some guys step up.”
The Mustangs also have some new faces who will contribute right away, and they already have.
At the top of that list is East High School graduate Aidan Vanderloo. Vanderloo came to the Mustangs program after spending a year at the University of Iowa.
Vanderloo has made an impact with his leadership right away, and Sykes has appreciated Vanderloo coming in and making a quick, good first impression.
“Aidan fell out of the crib being a leader,” Sykes said. “He’s got some natural leadership capabilities. It might be a freshman who steps up for that leadership role, who knows?”
Even before the games started, Sykes has noticed Vanderloo’s passion to be around a team close to home.
“He loves being in the gym,” Sykes said. “I think he’s happy to be back home and get on the court and play basketball. If you can’t find him, go to the gym and you’ll be able to find him.”
Imig has been pleased to see everyone come together, despite it being a different group than last year.
“I think overall we’re bonding better,” Imig said. “We have come a long way bonding together. We have a lot of talent, and it’ll come down to how fast we can play together. I think we can get back to playing how we did last year.”
Last year, the season ended so suddenly. The Mustangs didn’t finish the job, but it had nothing to do with what happened on the floor.
After Morningside won its playoff opener last season in Sioux Falls in the NAIA tournament, the whole event was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 1 at times throughout the season last year, and they had high hopes of winning the national championship.
Now, the Mustangs have to start over on that path.
“It’s still a weird feeling,” Sykes said. “You look back at last year and you just don’t know. Getting this thing going now takes your mind off that and move forward. We have to move forward. If our mind is still in Sioux Falls, our minds aren’t in the right spot.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!