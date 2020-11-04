Morningside men's basketball starts out season with 2-0 flurry

Morningside still believes it can have a nice presence inside, according to Sykes.

“I think we have some really good post players,” Sykes said. “I think we have a lot of other players who can help take that pressure of Trey inside. We’ll still have some balance inside and out. Bottom line is, we have to have some guys step up.”

The Mustangs also have some new faces who will contribute right away, and they already have.

At the top of that list is East High School graduate Aidan Vanderloo. Vanderloo came to the Mustangs program after spending a year at the University of Iowa.

Vanderloo has made an impact with his leadership right away, and Sykes has appreciated Vanderloo coming in and making a quick, good first impression.

“Aidan fell out of the crib being a leader,” Sykes said. “He’s got some natural leadership capabilities. It might be a freshman who steps up for that leadership role, who knows?”

Even before the games started, Sykes has noticed Vanderloo’s passion to be around a team close to home.