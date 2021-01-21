Morningside men's basketball team survives Dordt scare

“We knew they’d come out with a lot of energy so we just had to match that and up it a little bit and we did to start the game. Of course they’re going to make their run at us and they did but hopefully they expended a little energy doing that and we were able to hold them at bay at half up by four.”

Franken paced the balanced Defenders with 16 points. Jesse Jansma added 15 points before fouling out with five minutes left. Gesink tacked on points while 6-foot-9 sophomore Camden Bialis came off the bench to hit all six of his shots and score 13 points.

“It was a great battle tonight,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “We’ve been playing real well as a team the last six weeks. We shared the ball well and I thought we did a great job with that tonight, only seven turnovers.

“We had our chances, we had a couple of good looks but it just didn’t go in. It was close. We were just coming from behind the whole way and spent a lot of energy with that.

“I thought Zach Imig really played a nice game. Trey Brown was the scorer for them tonight, but Imig is the engine that gets them going and he played real well.”