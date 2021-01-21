Morningside men's basketball team survives Dordt scare

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Zach Imig and Trey Brown never played high school football together, but the Morningside College basketball teammates played the part at a crucial time here Wednesday night.
Imig – resembling a quarterback – lobbed a nearly length of the court inbound pass to Brown – his receiver – with two seconds left and their team clinging to a two-point lead over Dordt.
The 6-foot-6 Brown gathered in the perfect feed and was fouled, calmly sinking two free throws to clinch an exciting 84-80 triumph for the Mustangs in a GPAC thriller at DeWitt Gymnasium.
“He said I’m going to be QB and you’re going to be tight end for one play,” Brown said. “That was our last resort and luckily it worked. We didn’t get to play football (in high school) but we wished we could have.”
Fortunately for the Mustangs, the former Gretna (Neb.) High School teammates have been stalwarts on the collegiate basketball court and this game was no exception.
Each charted double-doubles. Brown finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds and Imig 14 points and 10 boards. In fact, Imig was not to far away from a triple-double, also dishing out seven assists.
It was a classic matchup between Great Plains Athletic Conference heavyweights. Morningside, ranked 15th in NAIA men’s basketball, snapped an eight-game Dordt win streak, improving to 16-2 overall and maintained first place in the GPAC with a 12-2 mark.
The Mustangs got out of the block quickly, racing to a 20-9 lead in the first eight minutes. Dordt (15-5, 10-5) was forced to play catchup and answered every Mustang challenge.
However, the Defenders were only able to take the lead on one occasion, 32-29, with 3:50 left in the first half.
Imig hit a buzzer-beater to give the Mustangs a 40-36 halftime lead.
Morningside went on a 12-5 spurt midway through the second half, once again opening up a double-digit advantage, 70-60.
Dordt answered with a 9-0 run of its own, setting up a tense final six minutes.
The game was tied four times in the last 5 minutes, 30 seconds, the last at 78-78 with 3:20 remaining. Dordt had a chance to take the lead but missed the front end of a one-and-one at the 2:15 mark.
Brown worked his way inside and was fouled, converting a conventional 3-point play with 1:46 left. After a Dordt miss, Morningside gathered in two key offensive rebounds, the second by Brown who was fouled and made the first of two free throws with 51.9 seconds showing on the clock.
Ben Gesink’s layup with 41.2 seconds left pulled Dordt within 82-80. Morningside then missed a shot and the ball was tipped on a fight for the rebound and awarded to the Defenders.
Dordt called time out with 10.3 seconds left and set up a play for senior Garrett Franken. Franken, though, wasn’t able to get off a shot, instead having the ball bounce off his leg and out of bounds.
So, with 2.5 seconds left, Imig set up to throw an inbounds pass. He wasn’t able to find anyone open and alertly called time out.
After that, he connected with his longtime friend and teammate, icing a crucial road victory for the first-place Mustangs.
“Coach (John) Vanderloo wrote up a good play for that and we just needed to get the ball inbounds,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “We knew if we threw it deep we had to touch it at least and force them to play the full court.”
Truman State transfer Collin Hill scored all nine of his points during the Mustangs’ early surge. Freshman Aidan Vanderloo contributed a double-figure effort of 12 points and Morningside was able to come away a winner in a hostile road environment.
“Fortunately a majority of our guys have been up here and experienced winning on this floor and that’s what it takes,” Sykes said. “I was proud of the way we came out and played with energy because I knew they would. They’re at home in front of their home crowd and they’re going to play with a lot of energy. I’m sure they were told if they want a shot at the conference title they had to win this game.
“We knew they’d come out with a lot of energy so we just had to match that and up it a little bit and we did to start the game. Of course they’re going to make their run at us and they did but hopefully they expended a little energy doing that and we were able to hold them at bay at half up by four.”
Franken paced the balanced Defenders with 16 points. Jesse Jansma added 15 points before fouling out with five minutes left. Gesink tacked on points while 6-foot-9 sophomore Camden Bialis came off the bench to hit all six of his shots and score 13 points.
“It was a great battle tonight,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “We’ve been playing real well as a team the last six weeks. We shared the ball well and I thought we did a great job with that tonight, only seven turnovers.
“We had our chances, we had a couple of good looks but it just didn’t go in. It was close. We were just coming from behind the whole way and spent a lot of energy with that.
“I thought Zach Imig really played a nice game. Trey Brown was the scorer for them tonight, but Imig is the engine that gets them going and he played real well.”
Morningside shot 50.9 percent and outrebounded the Defenders 39-27. The teams combined for just 19 turnovers in a relatively clean and highly competitive contest.
The Mustangs lead Dakota Wesleyan (10-3) by 1.5 games in the league standings, which are bunched up with plenty of games remaining.
Jamestown (9-4), Dordt (10-5) and Concordia (10-5) are each 2.5 games back, while Northwestern (9-5) and Briar Cliff (8-7) trail by 3.0 and 4.5, respectively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!