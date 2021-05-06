Morningside, Northwestern bow out of GPAC softball tournament

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College softball team will have to wait to learn its national tournament fate.

The 13th-nationally-ranked Mustangs lost their second game of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament at Jensen Complex to Concordia in a 4-0 loss.

In fact, the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs twice in the double-elimination tournament. Concordia was the No. 3 seed of the Sioux City pod while the Mustangs were the host.

Concordia beat the Mustangs 9-3 late Wednesday night, too.

During Thursday’s game, the Bulldogs scored three of their four runs during the fifth inning, all on RBI singles.

The Mustangs were held to two hits, belonging to Bre Tjebben and Carson Cameron.

Lisa Bolton took the loss for the Mustangs, allowing the four runs on five hits. All four runs were earned.

The Mustangs needed to win against Doane, however, to get to the elimination game against the Bulldogs.

The Mustangs won that game 7-3, thanks to a third-inning grand slam from Morgan Nixon. The Mustangs loaded the bases by forcing three consecutive walks, and then Nixon came up to hit a homer over the centerfield fence to give her team the lead.