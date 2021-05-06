Morningside, Northwestern bow out of GPAC softball tournament

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College softball team will have to wait to learn its national tournament fate.
The 13th-nationally-ranked Mustangs lost their second game of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament at Jensen Complex to Concordia in a 4-0 loss.
In fact, the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs twice in the double-elimination tournament. Concordia was the No. 3 seed of the Sioux City pod while the Mustangs were the host.
Concordia beat the Mustangs 9-3 late Wednesday night, too.
During Thursday’s game, the Bulldogs scored three of their four runs during the fifth inning, all on RBI singles.
The Mustangs were held to two hits, belonging to Bre Tjebben and Carson Cameron.
Lisa Bolton took the loss for the Mustangs, allowing the four runs on five hits. All four runs were earned.
The Mustangs needed to win against Doane, however, to get to the elimination game against the Bulldogs.
The Mustangs won that game 7-3, thanks to a third-inning grand slam from Morgan Nixon. The Mustangs loaded the bases by forcing three consecutive walks, and then Nixon came up to hit a homer over the centerfield fence to give her team the lead.
Morningside scored two early runs in the first inning, too.
NORTHWESTERN BOWS OUT: The Northwestern College softball team lost to No.25 Midland 5-4 in an elimination game played Thursday on Christiansen Field in Fremont, Neb. The loss ends the Raiders 2021 season with a 27-18 record.
Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Emma Prai hit a two-out single, stole second and scored the winning run on a walkoff hit by Andrea Cespedes.
Kameryn Etherington (17-6) pitched well in the loss, limiting the GPAC's top scoring offense to six hits and one earned run. The freshman struck out five and allowed just one extra-base hit, a three-run home run by Katlin Anders with two outs.
Both teams totaled six hits; Jennifer Boeve had three of the Northwestern six hits, going 3-for-4. Jessica Mouw, Emily Strasser and Etherington all had one hit and Emily Bosch drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Hailee Fliam (15-6) gave four runs, one earned, and struck out two and improved to 15-6 on the year. Anders was the star at the plate for Midland, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
This marks the final game for the three Northwestern seniors; Emily Bosch, Jessica Mouw and Samantha Ubben.