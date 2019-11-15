Morningside, Northwestern meet for GPAC football title on Saturday

“We’re trying not to treat it any differently,” McCarty said. “We’re trying to keep things as simple and routine as this as possible. I think it’s a big game, because you’re competing for a championship. This is where you want to be.”

Ryan doesn’t believe his team — winners of 24 consecutive games — has any pressure as the No. 1 team, not having played a team as competitive as they’ve seen all year.

The Morningside coach has tried to keep the mood at practice the same it has been in the previous eight game weeks throughout the season. Ryan admitted that practices have been shorter due to colder weather.

In their preparation this week, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs have to prepare for a three-pronged attack that features quarterback Tyson Kooima, running back Jacob Kalogonis and wide receiver Shane Solberg.

Kooima is the engine that has driven the Red Raiders, and he’s made them become one of the top offenses in the country.

The Red Raiders have the 10th best passing offense in the country (279 yards per game) and Kooima is second in the GPAC in total yards with 2,449 yards.