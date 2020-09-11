Morningside, Northwestern meet in GPAC first game of the season

SIOUX CITY — Amid all the chaos happening around the COVID-19 pandemic, Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan acknowledged this week finally felt like a game week.
The two-time national champion Mustangs will start their season at 7 p.m. Saturday at home, as they’ll welcome the Northwestern Red Raiders to start the season at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Morningside — and all of the other Great Plains Athletic Conference schools — will play a league-only schedule this fall.
Mustangs coach Steve Ryan couldn’t really pinpoint a moment when it hit him that this week would be ending with a game, but like all other coaches during the pandemic, Ryan is thankful to have the chance to play football in 2020.
“It’s just incredible that we’re getting going,” Ryan said. “You’re out there for a while and it feels like a game week. The players just have the energy that there’s a game on the horizon. This moment has finally reached us that we get a chance to play. You’re looking forward to plans being made about an opponent you’re going to play.”
The Mustangs’ schedule happens to start off against the Red Raiders. Last season the two teams ended the regular season against each other in what ended up being the GPAC title game, which the Mustangs won.
Morningside beat its season-opening opponent, St. Francis of Illinois by a score of 80-0. The game on Saturday night will likely have a closer margin since the Red Raiders have been a top-10 team over the past few seasons.
And, Ryan has told the Mustangs to expect a nail-and-tooth game against the Red Raiders.
“It’s going to be a hard-fought rivalry game, and that’s the nature of rivalry games,” Ryan said. “Northwestern came out really good last year and we didn’t make plays early on. Our No. 1 message is to take care of the football. We need to make good decisions with the football. We are constantly telling them to play with great energy.”
Morningside won that contest, 37-27, thanks to a third-quarter push from the Mustangs offense.
The Mustangs have won six consecutive games against the Red Raiders. Northwestern’s last win against Morningside was in 2013.
When asked what it was like to have the Morningside vs. Northwestern be the first game of the season, Ryan responded, with a laugh: “I don’t know. Ask me after the game on Saturday night.”
In a more serious tone, Ryan complimented Northwestern’s talented roster — ranked fifth in a preseason poll — and knows it’ll be a challenge to start the season.
“It’s good to have an opponent that gets your guys’ attention,” Ryan said. “It gets them ready and gets them prepared for what they have to do. I also think coming out of COVID, nobody has scrimmages, nobody has spring ball, so you really don’t know what you’ve got.”
The Red Raiders return 16 starters to last year’s roster. There are seven returning offensviely, six on defense, and then three on special teams.
Two of the top returners offensively for Northwestern is quarterback Tyson Kooima and receiver Shane Solberg.
Kooima, last year’s GPAC Offensive Player of the Year, passed for 3,007 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had four 300-yard passing games in 2019.
"I think for Tyson, the sky's the limit. He's had an outstanding career and he's continuing to improve and learning to play more in the moment," Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said back in August. "We have an opportunity to win every time he is on the field. He's an outstanding competitor and throughout fall camp, his presence as a leader has grown and he's playing at a high level."
Solberg was second in the GPAC in receptions with 85 and he had the fourth-most yards with 1,264 yards. Out of the 11 games played, Solberg had seven games with 100 or more passing yards.
Defensively, linebacker Brett Moser returns, coming off a 60-tackle season and safety Noah Van’t Hof had 55 tackles.
