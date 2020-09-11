Morningside, Northwestern meet in GPAC first game of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Amid all the chaos happening around the COVID-19 pandemic, Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan acknowledged this week finally felt like a game week.

The two-time national champion Mustangs will start their season at 7 p.m. Saturday at home, as they’ll welcome the Northwestern Red Raiders to start the season at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Morningside — and all of the other Great Plains Athletic Conference schools — will play a league-only schedule this fall.

Mustangs coach Steve Ryan couldn’t really pinpoint a moment when it hit him that this week would be ending with a game, but like all other coaches during the pandemic, Ryan is thankful to have the chance to play football in 2020.

“It’s just incredible that we’re getting going,” Ryan said. “You’re out there for a while and it feels like a game week. The players just have the energy that there’s a game on the horizon. This moment has finally reached us that we get a chance to play. You’re looking forward to plans being made about an opponent you’re going to play.”

The Mustangs’ schedule happens to start off against the Red Raiders. Last season the two teams ended the regular season against each other in what ended up being the GPAC title game, which the Mustangs won.