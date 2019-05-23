MESA, Arizona -- The Morningside men's golf team and Northwestern's Caleb Badura failed to make the cut for the NAIA men's golf championships at Las Sendas Golf Club.
Morningside finished in a tie for 24 place with a 632 - a 318 on the first day and 314 on the second day. Sam Story led the Mustangs with a 153 and Jonathan Douglas followed with a 156. Cody Holck added a 163 and Corey Matthey shot a 164. Xan Milligan added a 170.
Badura, a freshman, finished in a tie for 59th place as an individual. He shot a 154 - a 78 on the first day and a 76 on the second day.