Morningside opens season with thrilling 45-31 victory over rival Northwestern

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside and Northwestern opened the season in a heavyweight battle between two top-five programs and going into the fourth quarter, it was playing out that way as the two Great Plains Athletic Conference schools were tied at 31.

Northwestern had its chances to try and end Morningside's long winning streak and the Red Raiders had a 31-24 lead against the two-time NAIA defending national champions.

But the Mustangs tied the game at 31, blocked Northwestern's attempt at a go-ahead field goal and then forced a fumble when the Red Raiders were deep in Morningside's territory the next possession.

Those were the breaks Morningside needed. The Mustangs found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and an interception helped keep Northwestern off the scoreboard in the fourth as Morningside won its 30th-straight game 45-31 on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Northwestern took a 31-24 lead with 4:39 left in the third quarter on Konner McQuillian's 9-yard run and Morningside had the quick answer, going 75 yards in 2:12. The drive ended when Joe Dolincheck hit Reid Jurgensmeier for eight yards to tie the game at 31.

The Red Raiders drove to Morningside's 18-yard line and had to settle for a field goal but Eli Strader's attempt was blocked.