Morningside opens season with thrilling 45-31 victory over rival Northwestern

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside and Northwestern opened the season in a heavyweight battle between two top-five programs and going into the fourth quarter, it was playing out that way as the two Great Plains Athletic Conference schools were tied at 31.
Northwestern had its chances to try and end Morningside's long winning streak and the Red Raiders had a 31-24 lead against the two-time NAIA defending national champions.
But the Mustangs tied the game at 31, blocked Northwestern's attempt at a go-ahead field goal and then forced a fumble when the Red Raiders were deep in Morningside's territory the next possession.
Those were the breaks Morningside needed. The Mustangs found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and an interception helped keep Northwestern off the scoreboard in the fourth as Morningside won its 30th-straight game 45-31 on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Northwestern took a 31-24 lead with 4:39 left in the third quarter on Konner McQuillian's 9-yard run and Morningside had the quick answer, going 75 yards in 2:12. The drive ended when Joe Dolincheck hit Reid Jurgensmeier for eight yards to tie the game at 31.
The Red Raiders drove to Morningside's 18-yard line and had to settle for a field goal but Eli Strader's attempt was blocked.
However, Northwestern got the ball back a few plays later when Jake Lynot picked off a Dolincheck pass.
The Red Raiders got down to the Morningside 12-yard line after Tyson Kooima, who passed for 447 yards and ran for 114, hit Shane Solberg for a 57-yard strike. But Kooima lost five yards on the next play and cramped up.
He had to exit the game for a play and Blake Fryar came in. He was sacked by Tyler Wingert and fumbled. Seth Maitlen jumped on the ball for Morningside.
The Mustangs' offense responded with six-play, 74-yard drive that ended when Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard scoring strike with 8:06 left for the 38-31 lead. Jurgensmeier finished with nine catches for 189 yards and two scores. Dolincheck passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Northwestern tried to come back and Kooima hit Cade Moser for a 45-yard pass. On the next play, Kooima tried to go for the end zone.
Morningside's Jamal Jones read the pass, positioned himself for a jump ball and got the interception in the end zone.
The Mustangs put another long drive together and Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier with under two-minute left for the two-score lead that Morningside kept for the win.
For more on the game, check out Monday's e-edition of the Sioux City Journal.
