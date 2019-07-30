No one was surprised when the Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches' poll was announced at the end of the conference's annual media day on Tuesday because after the votes were tallied, a familiar team was at the top of the poll - defending national champion Morningside.
Despite losing seven vital pieces from last season's team, as longtime Morningside coach Steve Ryan put it on Tuesday, all of the coaches picked the Mustangs to finish at the top of the conference this season.
Well except for Ryan, who couldn't vote for his own team. So Morningside received nine of the 10 votes. Northwestern received Ryan's vote. The Red Raiders were picked as the runner-up.
When the media poll was announced a little later, the results were about the same. Morningside was tabbed by the media as the preseason favorites in the GPAC with 11 of the 12 first-place votes. Northwestern, once again, received one first-place vote.
The coaches' poll and media poll were an exact match from first through 10th place.
Dordt was picked to finish third in both polls, Midland fourth, Briar Cliff fifth, Doane sixth, Hastings seventh, Concordia eighth, Dakota Wesleyan ninth and Jamestown 10th.
It comes as no surprise since the Mustangs are riding a string of 34 successive conference victories and 29 straight regular-season wins.
But the Mustangs have obstacles to overcome. Even though Morningside only graduated seven players from last year's title team, all seven played significant roles for the team. Quarterback Trent Solsma, for instance, was the NAIA Player of the Year. Wide receiver Connor Niles led the nation in receptions (153) and yards (2,639). Cornerback Xavier Spann was a cornerstone of Morningside's defense.
Still, the Mustangs return nine starters on defense and running back Arnijae Ponder, who rushed for 1,683 yards - the second-most in the nation - as a sophomore.
"We had an outstanding year last year and I am blessed with an outstanding coaching staff. We lost seven guys that played significant roles and that's not very many from a team that won a championship," Ryan said. "The problem is, they are all really good and we will miss those guys. We have a lot of seniors back so we are excited about those guys.
"We return nine starters on defense. We are excited about our defense and how they have worked."
Northwestern, Morningside's traditional rival in football, was young last season. The Red Raiders only loss of the regular season was a 42-34 setback to Morningside. But Northwestern's season ended earlier than expected when the Red Raiders were upset 14-6 by Dickinson State in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.
The Red Raiders return six starters on a defense that held opponents to 268.4 yards per game. Plus Northwestern, which finished No. 12 in the final NAIA poll, returns the best quarterback and wide receiver in the league.
As a sophomore, Tyson Kooima passed for 2,896 yards and 23 touchdowns. He did throw a league-high 14 interceptions. Shane Solberg, as a sophomore, caught 84 passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Plus the Red Raiders return running back Jacob Kalogonis, who is set to become Northwestern's all-time leading rusher. He ran for 1,275 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
"We return a majority of our players and have been a really young team and we are excited to get these guys to their junior and senior seasons," Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. "I think the big thing is we have players that have played in a lot of big games and they have valuable experience.
"Last season didn't end the way we wanted. That loss hurt but it was in our best interest and any success we have is because we lost that game."
Dordt is coming off a 7-3 season, including 6-3 in the GPAC and entered the national rankings at No. 23 in the final poll.
Now the key for Dordt is to come into the season with a clean slate. Coach Joel Penner said the team can't just lean on what it did last season.
"We just enjoyed the most successful season we've ever had and we've had more facility upgrades and have more on the way that we are excited about," Penner said. "We haven't done anything at Dordt by looking backward and nothing has changed. We had a special season but it's a blank slate. We have a lot of really special guys and a lot of talent back in our program."
Briar Cliff is coming off one of its best seasons in the program's history. In Dennis Wagner's second season at the helm, the Chargers finished with a 6-5 overall record and were 4-5 in the GPAC. It was a major improvement from the 2017 season when the Chargers went 0-11.
The Chargers finished sixth last year in the GPAC and the coaches and media had enough faith in Briar Cliff to repeat its success that they picked them fifth in both preseason polls.
"Last year we talked about continuing to build a culture and I don't think anyone believed us except us," Wagner said. "We have coaches and players that believe in our program and now it's time to take another step and that's not easy because there are so many great teams in the league.
"With the players we have returning, we feel we can make some noise."