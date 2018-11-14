SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff’s Newman Flanagan Center hasn’t treated the Morningside College men’s basketball team kindly of late, but the Mustangs found a way to reverse their fortunes Wednesday night.
The fourth-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs handed No. 10 Briar Cliff a 76-67 setback in front of a packed house anticipating a heated battle between the crosstown rivals.
What they saw was a deep and talented Morningside team imposing its will on Briar Cliff, which had won by 25 and 15 points in two of the more recent matchups at BCU’s on-campus facility.
Briar Cliff got off to a fast start, racing to an 11-2 lead four minutes into the game. Things changed quickly, however, with the Mustangs gaining momentum at around the midway point of the half before taking a 45-34 lead at the break.
Unbeaten Morningside, playing just its third game of the season, kept its intensity throughout the rest of the contest, maintaining either a double digit advantage or close to it the remainder of the way.
“It was kind of déjà vu early in the game when we were down 11-2,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “We just had to settle down on both ends of the floor, get out and pester them a little bit more than we were doing because when they’re in rhythm they’re awfully good. They have five guys on the floor at all times that can score the basketball.
“We wanted to wear on them as the game went on. We weren’t going to win it in the first 10 minutes but sure didn’t want to lose in the first 10 minutes, either. I have to give our guys all kinds of credit on the defensive end. You come over to their place and hold these guys under 70, nobody does that. I can nitpick all day about things we need to do offensively, but if we can guard like that those things will get fixed.”
Five players reached double figures for the Mustangs, including sturdy sophomore post Trey Brown, who came off the bench to tally a team-high 17 points. Brown and Tyler Borchers, a returning All-Great Plains Athletic Conference performer who added 15 points, form a potent combination inside.
Matt Hahn produced a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, as did Zach Imig, a high school teammate of Brown’s at Gretna, Nebraska, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Borchers tossed in 13 points.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a good one,” Hahn said. “The last couple years I’ve been here we’ve come in and played soft and let them bring it to us. So today we really thought about bringing it to them, trying to impose our will on the defensive end and get some stops.”
Briar Cliff’s Kyle Boerhave, a 6-6 freshman from Sheldon, Iowa, scored a game-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Jay Wolfe added 14 points and Erich Erdman 12 for the Chargers, now 51- overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.
“I think they came out and played pretty physical, we talk a lot to our guys about victory favoring the aggressor and I thought that was them tonight,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “That’s something we’ve kind of hung our hat on here the last couple years so it’s disappointing in that regard that we lost that way.
“But at the same time, in the second half, you don’t want to dig yourself a hole like that but we a few different runs there of two, three, four stops in a row and every one we had a good look and missed a three or a couple free throws. Those are runs we’ve made so far this year that have changed the game and we just couldn’t get that one big shot to fall tonight.”
Morningside has opened the season with GPAC road victories at Dordt and Briar Cliff and the Mustangs play their first league game at home Saturday against Northwestern. Briar Cliff travels to Doane.
MORNINGSIDE (76)
Matt Hahn 5-11 1-3 13, Tyler Borchers 5-11 5-6 15, Zach Imig 4-10 3-5 11, Alex Borchers 6-10 0-0 13, Brody Egger 1-8 0-1 2, Ben Hoskins 2-2 0-0 5, Andrew Semadeni 0-0 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Brown 8-12 1-2 17. Totals 31-65 10-17 76.
BRIAR CLIFF (67)
Nic Lutmer 0-2 0-0 0, Kyle Boerhave 8-10 2-4 18, Jay Wolfe 5-11 2-2 14, Jackson Lamb 3-9 0-0 8, Erich Erdman 5-12 0-0 12, Sammy Green 2-3 0-0 6, Jaden Kleinhesselink 0-3 0-0 0, Jeff Daubanton 0-2 0-0 0, Ethan Freidel 3-11 1-2 9, Austin Roetman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 5-8 67.
Halftime – Morningside 45, Briar Cliff 36. 3-point shots – Morningside 4-16 (Hoskins 1-1, Hahn 2-7, Imig 0-2, A. Borchers 1-3, Egger 0-2, Cummins 0-1), Briar Cliff 10-32 (Lutmer 0-2, Boerhave 0-2, Wolfe 2-6, Lamb 2-6, Erdman 2-5, Green 2-2, Kleinhesselink 0-2, Freidel 2-6). Fouled out – T. Borchers, Erdman. Rebounds – Morningside 45 (Hahn 11), Briar Cliff 37 (Boerhave 11). Assists – Morningside 18 (Imig 4), Briar Cliff 14 (Wolfe 6). Turnovers – Morningside 13, Briar Cliff 14. Total fouls – Morningside 14, Briar Cliff 20.