Morningside prepares for regular-season finale against Hastings

Ryan admitted how unique the situation was. After the Mustangs finish off the fall season Saturday against the Broncos, Morningside will take some time off before starting its third playoff run during the spring.

The playoffs were moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a very unique year,” Ryan said. “We have this end coming up, and it’s so unique, and at the end of the season, all these seniors are going to be gone, and ‘Let’s go play for them.’ We’re not even going to have that aspect. It’s just a strange year.”

Ryan’s main message to the Mustangs this week is to finish out the regular season strong and to take things one day at a time.

The Mustangs didn’t learn until last Friday that their regularly-scheduled game last Saturday against Doane was postponed on Friday, then they found out this week that it was canceled and that the game was ruled a no-contest.

Morningside has spent the week like it usually has since Ryan first became the Mustangs coach: Prepare for the team next up on the schedule.