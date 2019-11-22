Morningside prepped for first round of the playoffs

SIOUX CITY — While the NAIA playoffs officially start this week, the Morningside football team already had a playoff-type game last week when the Mustangs traveled to Northwestern.
While it wasn’t an elimination game, fifth-ranked Northwestern tested top-ranked Morningside as much as anyone has since last season’s national title game.
Just like that title game, Morningside won another top-five game as the Mustangs used a big third quarter to beat Northwestern 37-27 last week.
That game should help prepare the Mustangs for the postseason since Morningside opens the first round of the NAIA playoffs against Dickinson State at home at noon at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
It’s the kind of test many teams don’t get to face the week before the playoffs start.
“We played a really good team and we were tested and I think it does (benefit us),” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “Every week in the playoffs is a big game. You win or go home now.”
Dickinson State won the North Star Athletic Association with a 6-1 record and is 8-2 overall.
Dickinson State’s offense is averaging 37.3 points per game and is converting 45.2 percent of its first downs.
A lot of that is because of quarterback Hayden Gibson, who led the league with 2,599 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s helped Dickinson State to a 161.4 passer efficiency as a team, the eighth-best mark in the country.
“He’s done a good job,” Ryan said. “He’s a veteran player and he’s been in a lot of big games. We just need to be careful to not let him take control of the game.”
Tyger Frye has 61 receptions for 697 yards and six touchdowns and Jaret Lee has 31 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns.
Morningside’s defense has been able to contain about any offense throughout the season. The Mustangs are third in the nation with only 11.4 points allowed per game and 232.1 yards allowed per game. Morningside has only allowed 165.5 passing yards per game with quarterbacks only having a 102.5 passer efficiency against the Mustangs.
Dickinson State is allowing only 17.4 points per game and opponents are only converting 28 percent of their third downs.
But no one has had an answer for Morningside’s defense for awhile. The Mustangs are averaging 580.6 yards per game and 56.6 points per game. Both of those marks are top in the nation.
“They are a veteran defense and do a great job on third down. They’ve got some really good linebackers and safeties and make good plays,” Ryan said. “Our guys have done a good job in pressure situations all year and hopefully they will continue to do that.”