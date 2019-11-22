Morningside prepped for first round of the playoffs

“He’s done a good job,” Ryan said. “He’s a veteran player and he’s been in a lot of big games. We just need to be careful to not let him take control of the game.”

Tyger Frye has 61 receptions for 697 yards and six touchdowns and Jaret Lee has 31 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns.

Morningside’s defense has been able to contain about any offense throughout the season. The Mustangs are third in the nation with only 11.4 points allowed per game and 232.1 yards allowed per game. Morningside has only allowed 165.5 passing yards per game with quarterbacks only having a 102.5 passer efficiency against the Mustangs.

Dickinson State is allowing only 17.4 points per game and opponents are only converting 28 percent of their third downs.

But no one has had an answer for Morningside’s defense for awhile. The Mustangs are averaging 580.6 yards per game and 56.6 points per game. Both of those marks are top in the nation.

“They are a veteran defense and do a great job on third down. They’ve got some really good linebackers and safeties and make good plays,” Ryan said. “Our guys have done a good job in pressure situations all year and hopefully they will continue to do that.”

