Morningside pulls away from Dakota Wesleyan in second half

“Our defense has shown to do that all year, to really play well inside the red zone,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “The field tightens up and we’re pretty good against the run, so all of those things were in effect.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck had a typical day at the office, completing 18 of 23 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Reid Jurgensmeier (122) and Jamal Abousafi (105) went over the 100-yard mark in receiving yards. Each scored a touchdown, while Jake Knott hauled in a 38-yard scoring pass for his only catch and first career touchdown.

Still, the Mustangs clung to a perilous 21-7 lead at halftime before tallying 21 points in the third quarter.

“I thought we came out and played really well in the third quarter,” Ryan said. “I think their (DWU) kids played hard, that’s a credit to coach (Ross) Cimpl. In some ways this is a tough year and it’s got to be even tougher when you’re in that type of situation. But we helped them out by fumbling the ball.”

Morningside coughed it up three times and lost all three fumbles. DWU’s Nate Rupprecht also returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.