Morningside ready for fourth-straight NAIA tournament

Park comes in with a 28-3 record and is 18th in the nation in hitting percentage at .230. Plus the Pirates have Nada Meawad, who is sixth in the nation with 4.55 kills per set.

But Morningside has seen plenty of teams with a good amount of offensive power just in GPAC action this season, specifically Northwestern, which is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

"They have one really solid outside and she is legit," Donnelly said. "In my opinion (Northwestern's) Anna (Wedel) is the best. If I had to vote, she is probably the best all-around player in the country. We are lucky to see that kind of competition. The GPAC is as tough as it is. It's a grind but it prepares us for the postseason."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tournament starts with pool play with eight pools of four teams each. The top two teams from each pool advance to bracket play on Friday. The semifinals and finals are on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

Since the six wins to start the season, it's been an up-and-down campaign since. Morningside has gone 10-11 since that six-match winning streak, including an 8-8 mark in the GPAC.

So Donnelly decided to switch things up a bit during the past three weeks of practice to try and get the team back on track.