Morningside records first ever postseason shutout

Saint Xavier (9-3) had some gaudy passing statistics coming into the game and Alex Martinez did throw for 240 yards. The Cougars, though, were limited to 36 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

The relentless Mustangs sacked Martinez nine times, including 4.5 by David Rios, which was a new postseason single-game record.

“I was just ready for the game, we had a player injured so I had to step in,” said Rios, a junior from Sioux Falls Lincoln. “I was mentally seeing myself making plays and it actually happening.

“We have a great defense, I think it is the best in the country and we played like it today. We were just going out there and getting after the ball.”

To go along with all of the sacks, the Mustangs also intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Klayton Nordeen picked one off in the end zone and former North High standout Deion Clayborne also had an interception.

Rios started in place of injured Niklas Gustav and came through with a career game.