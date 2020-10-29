Morningside relies on talent and team unity ahead of 2020-21 season

Senior Sierra Mitchell feels the team has enough talent to once again be a major force in the GPAC.

"We have a lot talent coming in and I think we have a lot of potential," Mitchell said. "We are learning to play together right now and we are excited."

Most of the team is back this season but the Mustangs are missing a key piece from last season — forward Sydney Hupp, who graduated. Hupp was a force in the middle, averaging 14.0 points per game and she led the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.

It will take a little bit to make up for the loss of Hupp, but Sale will lean on junior Sophia Peppers, who had a breakout 2019-20 season. Peppers averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

She will be joined by junior Madisyn Heeren, who played in 24 games last season, and 6-foot freshman Chloe Lofstrom.

"Sydney added a lot of scoring inside for us but Sophia has improved a lot and we are really counting on her," Sale said. "Chloe is a freshman and we feel she can help us inside along with Maddie. We have three or four kids we really can count on in there. They are different style players. Probably not quite as good on the block because a lot of them are younger but I think more athletic running up and down the floor."