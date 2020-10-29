Morningside relies on talent and team unity ahead of 2020-21 season

SIOUX CITY — It's been a roller-coaster for the Morningside women's basketball team since March, like most college basketball teams.
Since the Mustangs lost their first-round NAIA national tournament game back in March, the team has since had to worry about when they would be on the court again.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference later released their guidelines for the fall sports season, which has carried over to the winter season, allowing any doubts to float away.
While there are different protocols to follow, even with everything that has happened over the last nine months, longtime Morningside women's basketball head coach Jamie Sale sees a team that is unified after a 23-10 2019-20 campaign.
"Our senior leadership has been awesome since we started. With everything going on, things are a little uncertain but they've really done a good job of getting our team focused," Sale said. "We've had really good preparation leading up to it. I am happy with how the new players have fit and how the older ones have really, in the summer even, got the team focused and kept them together."
It may have been a different offseason but the Mustangs still have the same goals - be one of the best teams in the GPAC and earn another trip to the NAIA National Tournament, which is one division now instead of two.
Senior Sierra Mitchell feels the team has enough talent to once again be a major force in the GPAC.
"We have a lot talent coming in and I think we have a lot of potential," Mitchell said. "We are learning to play together right now and we are excited."
Most of the team is back this season but the Mustangs are missing a key piece from last season — forward Sydney Hupp, who graduated. Hupp was a force in the middle, averaging 14.0 points per game and she led the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.
It will take a little bit to make up for the loss of Hupp, but Sale will lean on junior Sophia Peppers, who had a breakout 2019-20 season. Peppers averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
She will be joined by junior Madisyn Heeren, who played in 24 games last season, and 6-foot freshman Chloe Lofstrom.
"Sydney added a lot of scoring inside for us but Sophia has improved a lot and we are really counting on her," Sale said. "Chloe is a freshman and we feel she can help us inside along with Maddie. We have three or four kids we really can count on in there. They are different style players. Probably not quite as good on the block because a lot of them are younger but I think more athletic running up and down the floor."
The Mustangs do return plenty of offense. Peppers was second on the team in scoring and senior Mitchell led the team with 16.6 points per game and 114 3-pointers made. Junior Taylor Rodenburg added 9.9 points per game and she was second on the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.
Morningside added sophomore McKenna Sims, as the South Sioux grad transferred from Illinois State.
Sale said Sims has fit in well with the group.
"She adds a lot, obviously. Not only is she a great player but she's a really good person," Sale said. "Sometimes you get Division I transfers and you worry about how they fit in and she fit in immediately. She's a really good teammate and I think her teammates all love her. For her to come in and play together with her team as opposed to being the player for the team, she's done a great job of fitting in."
Sims said the transition has gone well, especially since Morningside's style resembles what South Sioux played when Sims was there.
"It's been a smooth process and I am just happy I am back home, close to my family, they are my number one fans," Sims said. "Right away, everyone gelled together perfectly. I got to know the girls so fast. I would hang out with Sierra in the summer because we would shoot after workouts along with some other girls.
"It's super nice that they play fast-paced and strong defense like at South Sioux," Sims added. "I just feel like I fit so well in it because that's what they preached at South Sioux. I am happy I am here and happy I fit in with how they play."
Last season Morningside averaged 81.6 points and while Sale expects the offense to be good again, he wants the team to find its defensive identity.
The Mustangs allowed 68.4 points per game and forced 752 turnovers but teams did shoot .412 against Morningside.
Mitchell said the main focus in practice has been getting stops.
"In the past, we've always struggled a little bit more on our defense than our offense. We've always been pretty strong on offense," Mitchell said. "We want to limit the three's other teams shoot. That's a big thing that Jamie has talked about. We want to take away more three's than we have in the past."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!