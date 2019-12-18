Morningside running back Arnijae Ponder reflects on career-breaking season, but has one goal left on the list

SIOUX CITY — Arnijae Ponder wishes he would have gotten an All-American nod from the American Football Coaches Association earlier this month, but the Morningside College junior running back has one goal at the top of the list to cross off: Become a back-to-back national champion.
Ponder, better known as “AP,” admitted last week before the Mustangs left for Grambling, Louisiana, for Saturday’s national championship game that he wished he would have earned a spot on the American Football Coaches Association NAIA All-American football team.
“It wasn’t up to me, but if I could vote myself, I definitely would,” Ponder said. “To look at the stats, I just think I was up there with the rest of those guys and I think I deserved it. My teammates tell me, ‘You’re my All-American.’ I don’t think there’s anything more I could do at this point.”
There’s a reason Ponder didn’t make the All-American list, according to Morningside coach Steve Ryan.
There can only be one man per team on an AFCA first- and second-team and those two men happened to be senior linebacker Joel Katzer (first-team) and offensive lineman Garrett Temme on the second team.
Both Katzer and Temme are seniors.
Ryan pointed out the same thing happened to Connor Niles last season since Trent Solsma earned the first-team nod.
“I don’t know how upset you can really be about it,” Ryan said. “That’s the one thing I would say, and I haven’t really taken the time to see who they put on the team. Do I think (AP) deserved All-American honors? Yes, I do.
“Whether it’s fair or not, that’s just one All-American team and I’m sure there will be more that come out,” Ryan added. “(The AFCA) is just trying to get as many teams represented as possible.”
Ponder’s stats make a strong case for an All-American spot. Ponder enters the national title game with 1,754 rushing yards, which is the third-most in a single season in Morningside history. The two in front of him are Brandon Wegher (2,610 in 2014) and Bubba Jenkins (2,160 in 2017).
Ponder, however, became the program’s all-time rushing leader earlier this season. He has 4,035 yards this season, and has a whole season to go yet.
“I didn’t really know how close I was until it really happened,” Ponder said. “When it happened, it came to me with a lot of excitement to get it done. It meant a lot to me. I worked so hard, and for me to see the success I put down and stuff like that, it brought joy to me.”
Ponder knew it was a goal that was on the horizon, but he also didn’t obsess over it, either.
“It’s something I remember I looked at before,” Ponder said. “I just took it one game at a time. I have more focus on the game.”
Ponder set a goal for himself to reach 2,000 yards this season. While getting 246 yards might be a stretch against Marian’s defense, Ponder believes he’s handled season well by making adjustments that fans may not be able to see.
“Looking at where I’m at right now, I’ve looked at the little things,” Ponder said. “I work on the things I can control.”
For example, Ponder has focused on running at low-pad level, which makes the task of bringing Ponder down that much more difficult for opposing defenses.
Ponder also worked on ball security throughout the season as well as watching more film.
“We all make commitments before the season, and that was one of the little things I committed to do more,” Ponder said. “I think it was going to help my game more and help me reaching that next level.
“A lot of goals got crossed off this year,” Ponder added. “Being the leading rusher (all-time), that was a big goal.”