Morningside running back Arnijae Ponder reflects on career-breaking season, but has one goal left on the list

“I don’t know how upset you can really be about it,” Ryan said. “That’s the one thing I would say, and I haven’t really taken the time to see who they put on the team. Do I think (AP) deserved All-American honors? Yes, I do.

“Whether it’s fair or not, that’s just one All-American team and I’m sure there will be more that come out,” Ryan added. “(The AFCA) is just trying to get as many teams represented as possible.”

Ponder’s stats make a strong case for an All-American spot. Ponder enters the national title game with 1,754 rushing yards, which is the third-most in a single season in Morningside history. The two in front of him are Brandon Wegher (2,610 in 2014) and Bubba Jenkins (2,160 in 2017).

Ponder, however, became the program’s all-time rushing leader earlier this season. He has 4,035 yards this season, and has a whole season to go yet.

“I didn’t really know how close I was until it really happened,” Ponder said. “When it happened, it came to me with a lot of excitement to get it done. It meant a lot to me. I worked so hard, and for me to see the success I put down and stuff like that, it brought joy to me.”

Ponder knew it was a goal that was on the horizon, but he also didn’t obsess over it, either.