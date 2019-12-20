Morningside's Arnijae Ponder, Garrett Temme and Northwestern's Shane Solberg lead All-American selections

Player of the year Charles Salary from Marian (Ind.) and fellow running back Arnijae Ponder of Morningside lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team.

The team, presented by Regions Bank and released Friday, was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.

Marian (12-0) and defending champion Morningside (13-0) will play Saturday in the NAIA championship game at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

Salary has run for 1,586 yards and 18 touchdowns this season to lead Marian. Ponder has run for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns, and was joined on the first team by Morningside offensive lineman Garrett Temme. Marian also placed defensive lineman Mac Dutra on the first team.

Johnny Feauto of Kansas Wesleyan was the first team quarterback. The senior has 4,089 yards passing and 49 touchdown passes.

Sophomore Joe Dolincheck of Morningside was the second team quarterback. He has thrown for 3,992 yards and 43 touchdowns. Morningside wide junior receiver Reid Jurgensmeier was a second-team All-American pick along with senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen.