Morningside's Emma Gerber breaks kill record, becomes All-American

SIOUX CITY -- From the moment Emma Gerber started playing with the Morningside volleyball team, Mustangs coach Beth Donnelly knew the Worthington middle hitter was going to have a lasting effect on the program.
"I told Emma her freshman year that if she wasn't an All-American by the time she graduated, it was my fault," Donnelly said.
Gerber proved Donnelly right. In her final season at Morningside, Gerber earned a spot on the AVCA All-American first team after a stellar season. It was one of two major accomplishments for Gerber.
By the end of the NAIA national tournament, Gerber finished her career with 1,160 kills, which is the most in Morningside's history since the change to rally scoring.
Gerber had no idea how close she was to the record.
"That was a surprise to me," Gerber said. "It was nice to know I accomplished that and it's nice to play with the girls and carry what I can do for the team and bring it on to the court."
The record represents how Gerber steps up in big moments, especially this season. Gerber was having a standout season before the national tournament, as shown by earning an All-American honor, but at nationals, she came through at the biggest times.
While Morningside lost to top-ranked Park in the opening pool play match, Gerber helped keep the Mustangs in it with 11 kills and hitting .229. Then to keep the Mustangs alive for a potential Round of 16 spot, Gerber had 22 kills (a season-high) and hit .583 in a five-set win over Oklahoma City. Morningside did lose its next match to Providence but Gerber had 12 kills.
"I love the adrenaline, I love the moments," said Gerber, who was also Morningside's homecoming queen. "I love when our team clicks and we are all playing together and we have the chemistry. When we do have that chemistry, we are unstoppable and we keep flowing through the entire game."
There was no secret throughout the season that Gerber was going to get the crucial attack in key moments. She led Morningside in kills with 336 this season and hit .310 in the process. So her efficiency made it easy for the players to trust Gerber in big moments.
But that also meant that opposing defenses could plan for that. Gerber saw plenty of double-blocks on attack attempts. Still, she was able to find holes in the block, found an open spot around the block or even tooled her attack off the block.
Gerber hit better than .400 in 10 matches this season even with defenses planning for her.
"Sometimes I don't see anything," Gerber said with a laugh. "All-in-all, it's about being smarter than the blockers. It's almost like learning from your previous kill. Our backrow talks to us and says what we have open I feel like I can get up over the block and hit over them most of the time. I don't really have to hit through. Otherwise I tool, I tip behind or I just try and utilize their hands."
Donnelly said Gerber makes it tough for defenses because she's so fast.
"She has more fast-twitch muscles than most humans have. She jumps, she flies," Donnelly said. "Now that she's finally stayed off the net and realizes how much court is behind that block, she's really hard to stop."
She's been a force in Morningside's offense since she arrived on campus. She finished with 215 kills and 87 blocks during her freshman season and Gerber followed that up with 271 kills on .267 hitting and 86 blocks her sophomore season.
"My freshman year, I kinda had to get comfortable," Gerber said. "It was just the change of the speed of the game. Once my sophomore year came, I had definitely set goals and standards for myself."
Gerber's numbers are almost similar to last season's. She finished with two more kills last season (338) but she hit better this season - .310 this season compared to .292 last year. She also had more blocks this season, finishing with 115.
Still, this season felt different for Gerber since it was her last season to play as a Mustang.
"I think that holds a lot more heavy on the heart," Gerber said. "You have to come in each game not regretting anything and I think that's what changed this year, knowing it's my last year ever."
Donnelly said you can't replace a player like Gerber.
"It's not just playing, it's off the court," Donnelly said. "She's homecoming queen, she's likable, she's sweet, she's a nursing major, she's going on to do bigger things than she accomplished here and I think the future is so bright for her but I am loving that she's getting all of the recognition."