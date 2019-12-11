Morningside's Emma Gerber breaks kill record, becomes All-American

"She has more fast-twitch muscles than most humans have. She jumps, she flies," Donnelly said. "Now that she's finally stayed off the net and realizes how much court is behind that block, she's really hard to stop."

She's been a force in Morningside's offense since she arrived on campus. She finished with 215 kills and 87 blocks during her freshman season and Gerber followed that up with 271 kills on .267 hitting and 86 blocks her sophomore season.

"My freshman year, I kinda had to get comfortable," Gerber said. "It was just the change of the speed of the game. Once my sophomore year came, I had definitely set goals and standards for myself."

Gerber's numbers are almost similar to last season's. She finished with two more kills last season (338) but she hit better this season - .310 this season compared to .292 last year. She also had more blocks this season, finishing with 115.

Still, this season felt different for Gerber since it was her last season to play as a Mustang.

"I think that holds a lot more heavy on the heart," Gerber said. "You have to come in each game not regretting anything and I think that's what changed this year, knowing it's my last year ever."

Donnelly said you can't replace a player like Gerber.

"It's not just playing, it's off the court," Donnelly said. "She's homecoming queen, she's likable, she's sweet, she's a nursing major, she's going on to do bigger things than she accomplished here and I think the future is so bright for her but I am loving that she's getting all of the recognition."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.