DES MOINES, Iowa -- Morningside's Keegan Hessler finished in fourth place at 125 pounds at the NAIA wrestling national championship and Briar Cliff's D'earion Stokes finished in fifth place at 133 pounds on Saturday.
Hessler, a senior, wrapped up his career with his second All-American award. He finished in sixth place at 125 pounds in 2017.
Hessler's day started with a pin of fourth-seeded Alexande Nunez in 2:01 in the consolation quarterfinals. Hessler, the three-seed at 125, then defeated 11th-seeded Koby Millner by an 8-3 decision to reach the third-place match.
Fifth-seeded Trevor Murano ended the third-place match quickly with a pin in 27 seconds as Hessler finished in fourth place, his highest finish ever at the NAIA national championship.
Stokes, the No. 10 seed at 133, started the day with a 19-3 tech fall over Blaysen Terukina. Alberto Garcia, the No. 12 seed, defeated Stokes by a 17-10 decision in the consolation semifinals to go to the fifth-place match.
Stokes faced eighth-seeded Brady Moser in the fifth-place match and won by a 13-5 major decision. All five of Stokes' wins were either by major decision, tech fall or by fall.
The fifth-place finish by Stokes is the sixth time a Briar Cliff wrestlers has finished fifth or higher on the podium. The last time was by Skyler Weber in 2017 when he finished in fifth place at 157.