Morningside's Hupp nearly gets double-double in road win

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside College women's basketball team had four of its starters score in double figures en route to an 89-66 lead over Midland in GPAC play on Wednesday.

Sydney Hupp was one rebound shy of a double-double, as she had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Sierra Mitchell hit four 3-pointers, and she led the Mustangs in scoring with 21.

Sophia Peppers scored 16 points, and she shot 7-for-13 from the floor.

Jordyn Moser chipped in 11 points for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs were 36-for-64 in the win, and held Midland to 35 percent shooting. At the end of the first quarter, Morningside held a 30-12 lead.

NORTHWESTERN 75, BRIAR CLIFF 56: The Red Raiders held the Chargers to nine third-quarter points en route to the win.

Northwestern had five women who scored in double figures. Alexis Toering led the Red Raiders with 15 points, and Jada Cunningham had 13.

Konner Sudmann scored 14 points for the Chargers, and Madison Deitchler turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.