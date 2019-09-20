SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight season, the Morningside football team will be represented on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
On Friday, Mustangs senior linebacker Jacob Katzer was surprised with the announcement that his community service landed him on the Good Works Team.
"I think it's awesome for me to display what Morningside has to offer," Katzer said. "I've always known that we are a great program and we are able to go into the community and do some great things. I've always been a part of that, so for me, this award is to demonstrate what Morningside does best."
Katzer is one of 22 student-athletes in the country that were named to the Good Works Team.
Katzer, who wants to be a doctor, assists in Alzheimer's research with a professor on campus and he has helped start a program at Morningside that performs science experiments with the local Boys & Girls Club. Last season Katzer traveled with then Morningside quarterback Trent Solsma, who was named to the Good Works team in 2018, and a few other players to Tanzania to help build a new orphanage.
"For me, I get these opportunities to do things and if you have the opportunity to help someone, why wouldn't you help them?" Katzer said. "For me, every time I see the opportunity, I am thankful I can do them and I go full steam ahead."
After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston, Texas, Katzer saw an opportunity to help. He talked it over with his twin brother, Joel, about organizing a group to go down and help with the cleanup. He then approached Morningside coach Steve Ryan about it and a group went down to help with the cleanup efforts. While Katzer wasn't able to go last year, another group when down again to help with assist with ongoing issues from Harvey.
"We were hearing about the damage down there and (Joel and I) thought how can we help? So we approached coach," Katzer said. "Coach made some contacts through Hand of Hope. We worked out the details and got a group of guys down there. Disaster relief takes a long time and people don't realize that. They need help years after the initial disaster so I think we plan on going down there again in the future."
Ryan said it's incredible to see Kazter organize an effort like that.
"It's a big deal. Sometimes when you sit down and look at what these guys have done, not just to go on the trip but to organize it, put it together and get other guys to go with you, that takes courage," Ryan said. "It takes an act of responsibility and just a mindset of the importance of making a difference with your life and be significant with what you do."
Ryan has seen a lot of incredible efforts off the field by his team. It is the fifth time in the last seven seasons that Morningside has had a player named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
"So many of the guys have done so many good things that other guys could've gotten it on the team. We don't do good things for awards, we do it to be better people," Ryan said. "I've been fortunate to be a part of five of these and they move me every time with what those guys have accomplished. I am so proud of them."