Morningside's Jacob Wiley finishes in third

MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Northwestern, Morningside and Briar Cliff wrestling teams all finished in the top-30 at the Missouri Valley Invite, which concluded on Saturday.

Grand View won the title with 159 points. Northwestern finished in 21st with 38 points, Morningside with 25th with 35 points and Briar Cliff was 29th with 25 points.

Northwestern had two wrestlers place. Dante Preciado placed fourth at 149 points. He won his first match on Friday before losing to Grand View's Tanner Abbas by a 7-4 decision. Preciado didn't lose a consolation match from that point. He won his first consolation match by a 17-1 tech fall and then got three straight decisions before a medical forfeit and another decision put him in the consolation semifinals. Preciado then just got by Campbellsville's Michael Diemer by a 5-4 decision to wrestle for third place. In a high scoring match, Menlo's Devin Everk was able to defeat Preciaso by a 14-10 decision.

Andrew Null finished in fifth place at 165 points. Null had a good Friday, winning by tech fall and a 13-11 decision to reach the quarterfinals. But he was knocked to the consolation round by Grand View's Kyle Caldwell with a 5-3 decision. Null got a 6-4 decision and a 7-4 decision before losing by an 8-4 decision to Baker's Isaiah Luellen in the consolation semifinals. Null won by medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.