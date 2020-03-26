Morningside's Jim Sykes named Don Meyer Award recipient

SIOUX CITY -- Jim Sykes has collected plenty of conference coaching honors since he was named the Morningside men's basketball coach during the 2003-04 season.
Sykes is a six-time Great Plains Athletic Conference coach of the year but now Sykes is able to add a national award to his resume.
On Thursday, CollegeInsider.com named Sykes the 2019-20 Don Meyer Award recipient, an honor that is presented annually to the top NAIA men's basketball coach in the nation.
"I am very humbled honestly," Sykes said. "Coach Meyer was a great coach and a better person. To be looked at as a possible candidate for this award, you have to have a great coaching staff and great players and fortunately we have both. Any individual award is for the team. As humbled as I am, I still would've preferred to win the national tournament."
Sykes led Morningside to a 27-3 overall record and a third-straight GPAC championship. For the fourth season in a row, the Mustangs earned a spot in the NAIA tournament. This time Morningside earned the No. 3 overall seed, giving them the top spot in their bracket.
Sykes coached Tyler Borchers, who was an NAIA All-American this past season. The Le Mars graduate averaged 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The team also featured three 1,000-point career scorers with Borchers, junior Zach Imig (17.3 ppg and 131 assists) and senior Matt Hahn (9.0 ppg). Senior Alex Borchers, a South Sioux graduate, averaged 11.3 ppg and junior Trey Brown averaged 11.3 ppg.
Trent Miller is Morningside's associate head coach and Sykes is joined on his staff by assistant coaches Tim Van Peursem and Caleb Luckow along with student assistants Kyle Kommes, Jackson Lazzo and Jordan Gano.
You have free articles remaining.
Morningside won its first-round NAIA tournament game by 41 points over College of the Ozarks but didn't get to play its second-round game after the national tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am not one on individual awards. As humbled as I am, all of the credit goes to the staff and players. In that regard, it makes the award special. It's a team award given to an individual and it shows how special this team was," Sykes said. "They are going to go down as one of the best teams in the time I've been at Morningside. The culture, relationships and work ethic that was built are second to none. We are going to miss these guys."
Because of the way the season ended, Sykes doesn't feel the closure is there like there is every other season.
Sykes has a career-record of 360-165 after this past season's 27-3 record. His .685 winning percentage is the highest in the program's history. He's led the Mustangs to winning records in 14 of the past 17 seasons.
This past season was the 10th 20-win campaign of his tenure and he feels the team has plenty of motivation going into next season.
"Our work here is not finished and Morningside has been a very special place and I will be here as long as they allow us to be," Sykes said. "Just because the tournament was canceled ... it just jacks us up for next year. We will continue to recruit that way and be the best Morningside we can be."
The Don Meyer Award is named after the former Northern State coach who won 932 career games. He also spent time at Lipscomb and Hamline. He led Lipscomb to the NAIA national title in 1986. He retired from coaching in February of 2010 and passed away in May of 2014 at 69.
Morningside played against a Meyer-led NSU team when Sykes was an assistant coach. Sykes also ran into Meyer at a few different coaching clinics.
"If you met him, he was a friend for life," Sykes said. "He kind of set the standard of what success is about. Coach Meyer, he was one of us, a small college coach. It wasn't about where he was, it was about the people and players around him and making them the best they were."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!