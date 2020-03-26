Morningside's Jim Sykes named Don Meyer Award recipient

Trent Miller is Morningside's associate head coach and Sykes is joined on his staff by assistant coaches Tim Van Peursem and Caleb Luckow along with student assistants Kyle Kommes, Jackson Lazzo and Jordan Gano.

Morningside won its first-round NAIA tournament game by 41 points over College of the Ozarks but didn't get to play its second-round game after the national tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am not one on individual awards. As humbled as I am, all of the credit goes to the staff and players. In that regard, it makes the award special. It's a team award given to an individual and it shows how special this team was," Sykes said. "They are going to go down as one of the best teams in the time I've been at Morningside. The culture, relationships and work ethic that was built are second to none. We are going to miss these guys."

Because of the way the season ended, Sykes doesn't feel the closure is there like there is every other season.

Sykes has a career-record of 360-165 after this past season's 27-3 record. His .685 winning percentage is the highest in the program's history. He's led the Mustangs to winning records in 14 of the past 17 seasons.