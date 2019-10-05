NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's and women's cross country teams had the top runner in each race Saturday at the Briar Cliff Invitational at Adams Nature Preserve.
Sophomore and MVAOCOU High School graduate Jo McKibben led the local pack in the women's race, as she finished the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 51 seconds, which was good for seventh place.
Briar Cliff's Amory Prue demolished her personal-best record, crossing the finish line in 20:10.82.
Two other female runners rain the trail on Saturday for the Cliff as Aleida Moreno ran a 22:16.48 and Tiffany Braun battled illness and clocked in at 28:06.45.
Faith Chepengat of Iowa Western finished well ahead of the rest of the field with a time of 16:44.16. Her time was nearly three minutes better than second place.
In the 8,000-meter men's race, Mustangs junior Ro Paschal finished in 10th with a time of 26:03.
Dalton Demers, a Sioux Central grad, was the first Charger to come around the course as he finished the race in 26:49.53. His time was good for 28th place in the individual standings.
Iowa Western's Shawn Kiptoo was the first to cross the finish line as he ran the course in 24:37.87.
USD'S RIPPERDA EARNS EIGHTH: South Dakota junior Abby Ripperda continues her impressive fall with an eighth-place finish in a loaded Chile Pepper Festival field on Saturday morning at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ripperda completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 45.5 seconds, for a new personal best at the distance. Taking eighth in the field, Ripperda was the first athlete not from No. 2 Arkansas, No. 19 Oklahoma State or Texas to cross the finish line.
This marked South Dakota’s first appearance at the Chile Pepper Festival since 2010. Ripperda topped the previous course record set that year by more than 90 seconds.
North High School graduate Merga Gemeda paced the Coyotes men with a 72nd-place finish, completing the 8,000-meter course in a personal-best 25:15.3.