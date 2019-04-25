SIOUX CITY — Morningside College senior Kati Kneifl doesn’t worry about anything outside of her control anymore.
Kneifl will take that mentality into the women’s javelin competition at 1:30 p.m. Friday during the second day of the Drake Relays.
Kneifl is one of 15 women competing in the competition that includes Division I student-athletes.
The Sheldon High School graduate’s change of mindset came in last year’s Drake Relays. In previous meets, Kneifl worried about her competition, and how well they would do. That led her to panic, and wouldn’t perform as well because of it.
Then, the 2018 edition of the Drake Relays came along, and Kneifl wasn’t nervous. In fact, she was having fun, laughing in-between throws and was relaxed.
That change of attitude worked, as Kneifl earned the white flag with a throw of 152 feet, 2 inches.
"Drake flipped her season (around) last year," Morningside assistant coach Stan Simpson said. "She can throw with anybody. I think with what she's done this year, she can go out and throw well."
Since then, Kneifl has gone into each javelin competition with a clear, calm mind.
“I know it’s my senior season so I’m trying to get every little moment, every little chance I get,” Kneifl said. “I needed to learn I could do well under tough competition.”
Kneifl also hopes that this year’s performance at Drake Stadium will carry over into the rest of the season, just like it did last year.
Kneifl ended up being the NAIA national runner-up in the javelin in 2018.
She has already qualified for the national meet this year.
Kneifl will throw fifth in the second flight on Friday.
Meanwhile, the South Dakota track and field team will be busy over the three-day period of the relays. The Coyotes have 61 total entries competing.
Some featured Coyotes athletes include:
Pole vaulter Chris Nielsen is slated to compete at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s the top pole vaulter in the country and 14th in the world by clearing the 19-foot-1 mark. Ethan Bray is also in the pole vault, and is ranked ninth in the country.
The Coyotes have three women’s pole vaulters ranked in the top-20. Junior Helen Falda is seventh in Division I (14-3.5), senior Kimberly Peterson is 13th (14-1.75) and Landon Kemp is 17th. They are among a group of five Coyotes competing in the pole vault.
Zack Anderson is ranked 11th in Division I in the high jump, which starts at 1 p.m. Friday.
Senior Ben Hammer is 16th in the country in the discus, which will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Iowa well represented
The Hawkeyes have 13 individual marks in the NCAA's top 16: The Hawkeyes are featured by junior Laulauga Tausaga has the country’s longest throw in the shot put at 59 feet, 1½ inches. She also has the second longest discus throw (204-4).
Iowa also owns the second fastest men's 1,600-meter relay from freshman Wayne Lawrence Jr., junior Antonio Woodard, junior Collin Hofacker, and senior Mar'yea Harris.