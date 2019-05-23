GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Morningside's Kati Kneifl has dealt with a shoulder injury for the second part of the track season and will probably need to have surgery after NAIA nationals.
So Morningside coach Stan Simpson held her back. She won the Great Plains Athletic Conference title and qualified for NAIA nationals in the javelin. Last season she finished in second place at nationals.
But because of her injured shoulder, her throws weren't as long as they normally are. She wasn't practicing much if at all during the week and in the last couple of weeks leading up to NAIA Nationals, she was only practicing twice a week.
The extra rest was exactly what Kneifl's shoulder needed. On Thursday at NAIA nationals, Kneifl's first throw was 47.86 meters (157-feet even) to give her a clear edge in the competition. After three throws, no one else cracked 47 meters.
In the finals, Oregon Tech's Alex Conley crept closer at 156-6 feet, but Kneifl matched that same throw in her last attempt and came away as the winner, breaking her own school record at 47.86 meters to claim the NAIA title in the women's javelin.
"It's exciting because we didn't know how healthy she would be," Morningside assistant coach Stan Simpson said. "She finished second last year so she is comfortable down here. We got here, warmed up and she ripped some big throws. She felt good and all she wanted was one big throw. We are happy and excited for her. We got her here healthy enough and she stepped up when it counted."
For Kneif, the javelin title caps off a successful career. After not competing in the throws at all in high school, she made it to nationals three times. She just missed the finals as a sophomore, finished second nationally last season and won the javelin title this season.
"For a girl that never threw before, this is pretty good. I am just proud of her. She deserves it," Simpson said. "It shows that she keeps doing things pretty well. I am glad I got to work with her. She's a good kid and easy to work with. She always listens and learned how to throw."
The Morningside men's 4x800 team of Zach Ambrose, Dylan Linstrom, Camden Beller and Tyler Carney qualified for the finals with a the fourth-quickest time in the prelims at 7:42.44.
In the women's heptathlon, Aurora Arevalo turned in a personal best in the first three events - the 100 dash, high jump and shot put - to help her to a fourth-place spot in the standings with 2,935 points.
The Morningside women's 4x800 team of Rose Pelelo-Ray, Clare Kortlevel, Sonora Foresman and Emalee Fundermann finished in 9:28.25 in the prelims, missing out on the finals.
Northwestern's women's 4x800 team earned a spot in the finals with the sixth fastest time over in 9:17.94 with Kassidy De Jong, Devyn Kemble, Katrina Engebretson and Rebekah Muilenburg.
The Northwestern men's 4x800 team of Ryan Brasser, Joshua Van Dusseldorp, Dylan Hendricks and Peter Hollinger missed out on qualifying for finals with a time of in 7:52.37. Kenzie Keune finished in 18th place in the 400 prelims in 1:08.86.
Dordt's 4x800 relay team of Anthony Ghiorso, David Temte, Jebadiah Merkle and Matthew Van Eps qualified for the finals with a prelim time of 7:43.41, the seventh-fastest time.
Dordt's Jeff Stellingwerf finished in 11th place in the javelin with a toss of 59.55 meters (195-4). Annmarie Stuit finished with a time of 1:05.45 in the 400 hurdles prelims to miss out on the finals. The women's 4x800 team of Annika Rick, Kate Wnek, Sarah Wensink and Jenna Stephens finished in 13th place in 9:29.71 to miss out on qualifying. Joselyn Wind had 2,793 points in the heptathlon.