OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- The Morningside women's golf team fell two strokes shy of making the cut after the second day of the NAIA women's national champion. However, sophomore Maria Zorrilla advanced as an individual for the Mustangs.
Morningside shot a 317 on the second day of the tournament to finish with a two-day total of 629. The top 17 teams advance to the final two rounds but the Mustangs fell two strokes short of SCAD-Atlanta's 627, the 17th place team.
"The girls are a little disappointed by only missing the cut by two shots. I am proud of the effort they showed at nationals and throughout the whole season," Morningside golf coach Todd Sapp said. "They've been a top-20 team and showed it again here in Oklahoma."
Zorrilla advances after shooting a 153 over the last two days. She shot a 76 on Tuesday and a 77 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for 38th place to advance to the final two rounds of the national championship.
"She's been our No. 1 in scoring average but fought a bad back, so we didn't play her at conference to rest her for nationals," Sapp said. "She is doing a great job back here and will go at it for another 36 holes and she will do well."
After Zorrilla, Maria Nava shot a 155 over the two days (76 and 79) to finish in a tie for 53. Samantha Knight shot a 157 (75 and 82) to tie for 69th with a 157. Laia Badosa and Alex Mankle each shot a 168.
Even though the Mustangs didn't make the cut as a team, they returned plenty of talent next season. Badosa and Nava are both freshman and Knight and Zorrilla are both sophomores. Mankle, a Milford native, is the only upperclassman in the top five and Eagle Grove's Mikaela Livengood is a senior and is an alternate along with Liz Thies.
"They are all very talented and the future is going to be bright with these girls. The experience they gained here, we will use that next year," Sapp said. "Alex, Mikaela and Liz, I am going to miss those three. They've been great for Morningside over the past four years."
British Columbia leads the team race at Lincoln Park Golf Club with a 590.