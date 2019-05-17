OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Morningside's Maria Zorrilla put together another solid round and finished in 43rd place at the NAIA women's golf national championships on Friday.
Zorrilla is the first-ever Morningside women's golfer to reach the final two rounds of the championship.
Zorrilla shot a 76 on Friday and finished with a four-round total of 303. She shot a 76 and a 77 on the first two days and then worked into the top-50 after shooting a 74 on Thursday. She added another 76 on Friday.
"She just played a really solid 36 holes of golf (the last two days). Winds were 20 to 25 miles per hour so the 76 was a great round," Morningside coach Todd Sapp said. "This means a lot to her, as it should. They are ready to go back next year and ready to do better. She is very good. Her four rounds were so good. More importantly just very consistent. It was a difficult golf course and those are great scores. I am proud of her."
Keiser University's Michela Tjan won the individual title with a 284 and British Columbia won the team title with a 1,175.