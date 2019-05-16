OKLAHOMA CITY -- Morningside's Maria Zorrilla had two good opening rounds at the NAIA women's golf national championship in order to make the cut. She had her best round yet during the third round at Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Zorrilla, a sophomore, fired a 74 to move into the top-50 overall. After shooting a 76 on the first day and a 77 in the second day, Zorrilla has a three-day total of 227 to put her in a tie for 41st. Zorrilla is only three strokes away from moving into the top-25.
Zorrilla has one more day to move up the leaderboard as the final day of action is Friday.
Keiser University's Michela Tjan is the individual leader with a 214. British Columbia leads the team race with an 884.
