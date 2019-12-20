Morningside's offensive line keeps QB Joe Dolincheck clean

The transition has almost been seamless considering the lack of pressure Dolincheck has felt all season to go along with the 229.3 rushing yards Morningside averages per game.

"It was an easy transition for us," Nissen said. "The two that were backups (last year) were ready to be starters the year before. So it was just them stepping up. We practice a lot together so it was pretty easy to just start the season out on the right foot as a unit."

After traveling with the team last season, Farenholdz said it's been fun playing with the first unit this season.

"It's been worth all of the work I've put in to get this spot," Farenholdz said. "I've been waiting for it for a long time. Garrett, this is his fifth year and he understands the offense so well and he's been a good helper for me and Nick."

Not only do Temme and Nissen hold up the left side of the offensive line but they also keep the unit in check as the two leaders. Both do it in different ways, too.