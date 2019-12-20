Morningside's offensive line keeps QB Joe Dolincheck clean

For the second straight game, Morningside faces a team in the top-10 in total sacks.
Grand View came into the semifinals with 34 total sacks, Marian comes into Saturday's NAIA national title game with 37 sacks.
But on the season, Morningside's offensive line has allowed only four sacks, the fewest of the nation. One of those was against Grand View, but as Morningside junior left guard Nathan Nissen points out, that sack wasn't exactly on the offensive line. Even Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck admitted he held onto the ball too long.
So Nissen said Morningside has technically only allowed three sacks on the season. Either way, the Mustangs' offensive line has done a good job of keeping Dolincheck clean this season.
"We don't focus on it that much. Sacks are going to happen, we don't want them to, but only allowing three, it's really nice," Nissen said. "It gives our younger quarterback a little extra confidence in the pocket. He's usually pretty good at getting it away."
Nissen, a Spencer native, is one of three returners on the offensive line alongside senior left tackle Garrett Temme, an All-American first-team selection, and junior right tackle Hunter Behrens.
Morningside did have two holes to fill at center and right tackle. Senior Ethan Farenholdz, a Sioux City East grad, earned the starting center spot and sophomore Nick Loya starts at right guard.
The transition has almost been seamless considering the lack of pressure Dolincheck has felt all season to go along with the 229.3 rushing yards Morningside averages per game.
"It was an easy transition for us," Nissen said. "The two that were backups (last year) were ready to be starters the year before. So it was just them stepping up. We practice a lot together so it was pretty easy to just start the season out on the right foot as a unit."
After traveling with the team last season, Farenholdz said it's been fun playing with the first unit this season.
"It's been worth all of the work I've put in to get this spot," Farenholdz said. "I've been waiting for it for a long time. Garrett, this is his fifth year and he understands the offense so well and he's been a good helper for me and Nick."
Not only do Temme and Nissen hold up the left side of the offensive line but they also keep the unit in check as the two leaders. Both do it in different ways, too.
"I would say he's more of the vocal leader where I am kind of the set by example guy," Nissen said. "I am not as rah-rah as he is so he takes over that aspect of it. I've been playing with him on-and-off for three years now so we know exactly what each other is going do. You have that comradery between both of us so it makes everything go smoothly."
While the fewest sacks allowed in the nation stat is impressive, Morningside's offensive line has been equally as good at opening up holes for running back AP Ponder, who is a first-team All-American. He's rushed for a nation-high 1,754 total yards and the Mustangs have rushed for 3,080 as a team.
Nissen said it's pretty easy to open up holes for Ponder.
"He only needs about two feet of space to get through and he's usually gone," Nissen said. "That's the thing, we've played so many games as an o-line, it's just go out there and do what we do and we will be alright."
The stats don't really matter to the offensive line, though.
"We just go out and dominate each day. We are not necessarily always happy but we like to keep (Dolincheck's) jersey clean," Farenholdz said. "We don't like to look back. You focus on one play each time. I don't think we have a specialty (run blocking or pass blocking), we just do our jobs."