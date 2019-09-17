LE MARS, Iowa — NAIA nationals left a little bit of a bitter taste in the Morningside men's golf team's mouth.
On Tuesday, some of that bitterness was washed away based on the Mustangs performance at the Northwest Iowa NAIA Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.
Not only did Morningside stick with two of the top teams in the nation — Texas Wesleyan and Ottawa (Ariz.) — the Mustangs had the top individual at the event.
The individual title came down to a playoff between Morningside's Sam Storey and Ottawa's Noah Huffman, as both shot a 208 over the 54-hole event.
Storey, who played Willow Creek for the first time over the past two days, got a good pep talk from teammate Jonny Douglas before the playoff hole and the advice paid off. Storey's drive landed right in front of the green and he later birdied the hole to claim the individual title over Huffman.
About a foot before Storey's birdie putt when in, the sophomore from Surrey, England, was already pumping his fist because he knew he made the putt.
"(Jonny) told me target and yardage and I knew what my yardage was. I wanted to hit the ball about 240 yards and leave myself a nice chip down the hill and that's the swing I put on it," Storey said. "(Coach Will) Anderson and I saw a really good lie on that putt. We saw center cup and that's where it fell. I just had to put my stroke on it and it was going in all day long."
Storey's win was the highlight of a successful 54-hole tournament for the Morningside men's and women's golf teams.
While neither team won the individual titles, Morningside was right with Texas Wesleyan on the men's side. Ottawa rallied on the final day to move past both teams to take home the individual title with an 854. Texas Wesleyan shot an 856 for second and Morningside was third with an 858.
The 21st-ranked Morningside women stuck right with William Penn, ranked No. 16, and the Mustangs made up some strokes on the final day. But Texas Wesleyan, ranked No. 14 in NAIA, shot a 293 to move past both the Mustangs and William Penn to claim the team title with a 902. William Penn shot a 915 for second and Morningside was third with a 916.
The Morningside men may not have won the NAIA Invite but Storey said it felt good to see the team compete hard with Texas Wesleyan and Ottawa since the Mustangs didn't make the team cut at the national tournament last spring.
"I feel like after nationals, we want to get a bit of revenge," Storey said. "We feel like we were hard done at nationals. So to come out here today and put on a display and to play well as a team was really nice. It shows that we are on the map and we are a force to be reckoned with."
Morningside coach Todd Sapp said Storey's individual title was a nice way to end the tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
"He just played fantastic. He's never played the course and that makes it even more special with what he did," Sapp said.
After Storey, Torben Boeger finished in seventh place with a 215 as he shot under par. Douglas tied for 13th with a 217 and Xan Milligan tied for 24 with a 223. Connor Prescott shot a 225 to tie for 30th.
Morningside finished as well as it did without its top golfer from last season, senior Corey Matthey, who is sitting out the fall season and will be back for the spring.
"When (those guys) get clicking, they are as good as anyone in the country," Sapp said. "The competition nationally is really deep and there are a lot of good teams, a lot of good players. We did this here without Corey and he's one of the premier players in the NAIA. I am really proud of the effort the guys put in and hopefully we will keep getting better and better."
Laia Badosa led the Morningside women with a 223 to finish in fifth place. Samantha Knight finished in a tie for ninth place with a 230 and Maria Zorrilla tied for 12th with a 232. Maria Nava finished in 17th place with a 235 to round out the scoring. Paola Reimundi tied for 19th with a 237.
"The women went out and battled and I am proud of their effort. They never gave up," Sapp said. "I have a lot of respect for William Penn, they are a good team. Texas Wesleyan year-in and year-out is a top-10 team. There is no shame finishing behind those two and we were competitive all the way until the end. It was good experience for our girls and we will gain from it."
Grand View's Karli Kerrigan won the individual title with a 215.
The Northwestern men's team finished in ninth place with an 898. Isaac Knock shot a 71 on Tuesday and finished the tournament tied for 15th with a 218. Brock Murphy was 28th with a 224.
The Dordt men finished in 11th place with a 945. Ryan Feauto tied for 35 with a 227.
The Northwestern women moved up a spot to ninth on the final day with a 1,105. Chanda Zomermaand shot a 79 on the final day and finished in 26th place with a 245.
This was the inaugural Northwest Iowa NAIA Tournament and Willow Creek already plans to host the event again next year at this same time, much to the delight of Sapp, who thinks some of the top teams will be back as well.
"We will be back next year. I am really proud of Le Mars and the effort they put forth to host this tournament," Sapp said.