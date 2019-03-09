SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Morningside trailed by as many as 11 in its quarterfinal game in the NAIA DII national tournament against the College of Idaho and battled back to tie it twice in the second half, but could never get over the hump.
The Mustangs got it down to one with 1:28 to play on a pair of Tyler Borchers free throws, but a deep three by CoI’s Jalen Galloway with one minute to play was a dagger, and the Yotes ended Morningside’s season with a 62-59 victory.
Borchers led the Mustangs (29-4) with 24 points and seven rebounds. He finished the tournament with 60 points and 14 rebounds. The only other double-figure scorer for Morningside in the loss to CoI was Alex Borchers with 10.
It was a defensive gem by the Yotes, who made it tough on Morningside all night. The 59 points is Morningside’s lowest scoring output of the season, 27 points under its average. The Mustangs scored 67 against Doane on Nov. 20 for its previous low.
“I thought we had good looks, but the shots just didn’t fall,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “I didn’t think we took bad shots. You can kind of control that if you’re taking bad shots. You obviously don’t want that to happen but we were getting good looks. We had guys shooting it that we wanted shooting it. They looked like they were in, but they just rimmed out.”
A Pierce Almond three-pointer with 9:23 to play in the first half gave Morningside a 16-14 lead, their final lead of the game. But CoI (30-5) went on a 9-0 run for a 23-16 with 6:37 to play on a Talon Pinckney basket. Pinckney finished with 19 points to lead the Yotes.
The cold shooting from the beyond the arc for the Mustangs got worse as the night went on. They finished the night shooting just 27.8 percent from the three-point line. They were just 4-of-14 before Alex Borchers hit one to cut it to 46-44 with 12:06 to play. The Mustangs followed that big three up with a defensive stand and shot clock violation. They turned that into a basket by Trey Brown, and the Mustangs tied it for the first time since 6-6.
Morningside looked to be the aggressor at the start as they jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, but they couldn’t sustain it. They missed four of their first five three-point attempts and found themselves down 11 with two minutes to play in the half when Keun Palu-Thompson hit a CoI three-pointer to make it 33-22.
They finished the half just 3-of-12 from beyond the arc and were down 35-25 at the break.
“We spotted them that first half. We were on our heels and they were the aggressor,” Sykes said.”For as poorly as we played in the first half, we were only down ten points. We made a game out of it. They just made a few more plays down the stretch than we did.”
The Mustangs also got off to a hot start in the second half. Morningside scored the first nine points to open the half to cut it to 35-34, capped by a Matt Hahn three-pointer with 16:20 to play. CoI didn’t get its first basket until Pinckney scored with 15:56 to play.
“A lot of disappointment. A lot of sadness. Nobody wanted the journey to end,” Sykes said when asked about the post-game locker room. “As coaches we pride ourselves on getting ready during a timeout, trying to come up with a plan and what to do X and O-wise, but we couldn’t come up with the right words to make this one feel good.”